Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently Remodeled, Adorable Home, Now Available for Rent! Basically everything is new: Kitchen, Bath, Flooring, Furnace, A/C, Washer / Dryer and more. 2.5 car garage, gated yard. 2 bedrooms, one bath. Great location, just a few blocks from the lake. One pet considered on a case by case basis with a pet deposit. Agent Owned.