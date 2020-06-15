All apartments in Crystal Lake
Find more places like 435 Brandy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crystal Lake, IL
/
435 Brandy Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:57 PM

435 Brandy Drive

435 Brandy Drive · (224) 616-2726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crystal Lake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders. Updated kitchen with brand new counters, breakfast bar & all appliances (no microwave). The second level includes 2 spacious bedrooms - 1 with a WIC, 1 with a balcony, shared full bath & hallway linen closet for storage! Location is excellent close to the train, schools, public library, & dining! Pets allowed with additional pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Brandy Drive have any available units?
435 Brandy Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Brandy Drive have?
Some of 435 Brandy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Brandy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
435 Brandy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Brandy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Brandy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 435 Brandy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 435 Brandy Drive does offer parking.
Does 435 Brandy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Brandy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Brandy Drive have a pool?
No, 435 Brandy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 435 Brandy Drive have accessible units?
No, 435 Brandy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Brandy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Brandy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Brandy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Brandy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 435 Brandy Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr
Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Similar Pages

Crystal Lake 1 BedroomsCrystal Lake 2 Bedrooms
Crystal Lake Apartments with GarageCrystal Lake Apartments with Pool
Crystal Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILWarrenville, ILItasca, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity