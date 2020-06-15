435 Brandy Drive

Amenities

2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders. Updated kitchen with brand new counters, breakfast bar & all appliances (no microwave). The second level includes 2 spacious bedrooms - 1 with a WIC, 1 with a balcony, shared full bath & hallway linen closet for storage! Location is excellent close to the train, schools, public library, & dining! Pets allowed with additional pet rent.