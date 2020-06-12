/
3 bedroom apartments
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crest Hill, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2114 Hawthorne Ave
2114 Hawthorne Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 bd 2 ba spacious split level Crest Hill - 3 bd 2 ba brick spacious split level with an attached 1 car garage. Great sized family room, living room, and finished additional spaces in basement to be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Stern Park
1 Unit Available
1610 Cora Street
1610 Cora Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, Eat in Kitchen, Living room with fireplace. Tenant pays all utlilities Pin #11-04-33-410-006-0000 (1610 Cora) Pin #11-04-33-410-027-0000 (1612 Cora) Pin #11-04-33-410-028-0000 (1614 Cora)
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
17 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1382 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Reedwood
1 Unit Available
505 Park Drive
505 Park Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1680 sqft
505 Park Dr. is a stunning 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom House Located in West Joliet. This house has been beautifully updated with refinished hardwood floors and all original woodwork throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
405 Sherman St
405 Sherman Street, Joliet, IL
405 Sherman is an amazing 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in Joliet. This property has been recently updated with fresh paint, recent carpet and refinished hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
120 S. Briggs St.
120 South Briggs Street, Ingalls Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
120 S. Briggs is a charming 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Silver Leaf
1 Unit Available
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Country Glen
1 Unit Available
812 Baskin Drive
812 Baskin Drive, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hampton Park
1 Unit Available
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lakewood Falls
1 Unit Available
14245 South Chandler Court
14245 Chandler Court, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Great cul -de -sac location ** house backs up to a pond and has a wooded view **Big fenced yard ** 3 BR, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
205 Edward Street
205 Edward Street, Joliet, IL
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath home. 2 Bedrooms on main floor. Full Basement, so no shortage of storage space! Large, deep lot. Extra big eat-in Kitchen, living room and family room downstairs, and a family room upstairs. Section 8 welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Pat's
1 Unit Available
609 Mcdonough Street
609 Mcdonough Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Recently renovated 2nd floor unit. 3 beds, 1 bath. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Big yard!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Blackthorn Drive
1500 Blackthorn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1500 Blackthorn Drive in Joliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
266 East Cass Street
266 Cass Street, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Rehabbed apartment on second floor. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Laminate floors, fresh paint, large rooms. No pets. No AC units provided. No washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Montclare
13 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1355 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1366 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
2724 Idaho Rd
2724 Idaho Road, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1624 sqft
Naperville 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Property Id: 289351 DO NOT MISS THIS OUTSTANDING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY June 1st possession. Newer Pergo Flooring in Kitchen - Newer porcelain tile in all baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood Lake
1 Unit Available
2718 Loveland St
2718 Loveland Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1624 sqft
3 BR-study Duplex near Schools, Library, Shopping - Property Id: 112361 Very spacious, very bright Duplex, 3 BR, Study 2.5 bath, Fireplace, Deck, Family Room Open to Kitchen. 2 Story Living / Dining. Newer appliances. 9 ft ceilings on 1st floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Knoch Knolls
1 Unit Available
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our lovely home in Knoch Knolls.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1807 Rampart Court
1807 Rampart Court, Naperville, IL
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom with Attached Garage! - Highly desired subdivision La Toscana. Easy access. On quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Kitchen & family room are combined. Hardwood floors on entire 1st floor.
