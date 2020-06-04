All apartments in Country Club Hills
17831 Harvard Lane
17831 Harvard Lane

17831 Harvard Lane · (773) 264-6400
Location

17831 Harvard Lane, Country Club Hills, IL 60478
Winston Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1058 sqft

Amenities

Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. New kitchen and bathroom with appliance. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. 1 car attached garage with the possibility of a smaller car as a tandem parking. Driveway for additional parking space. Applicances included washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove. Section 8 accepted. Tenant pays electric, cooking and heating gas. Proof of 1 year paid renters insurance required at lease signing. The owner pays water only. Must have minimum take-home income $2k, no evictions, bankruptcy, charge off. Current utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17831 Harvard Lane have any available units?
17831 Harvard Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17831 Harvard Lane have?
Some of 17831 Harvard Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17831 Harvard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17831 Harvard Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17831 Harvard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17831 Harvard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club Hills.
Does 17831 Harvard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17831 Harvard Lane does offer parking.
Does 17831 Harvard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17831 Harvard Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17831 Harvard Lane have a pool?
No, 17831 Harvard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17831 Harvard Lane have accessible units?
No, 17831 Harvard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17831 Harvard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17831 Harvard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17831 Harvard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17831 Harvard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
