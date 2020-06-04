17831 Harvard Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. New kitchen and bathroom with appliance. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. 1 car attached garage with the possibility of a smaller car as a tandem parking. Driveway for additional parking space. Applicances included washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove. Section 8 accepted. Tenant pays electric, cooking and heating gas. Proof of 1 year paid renters insurance required at lease signing. The owner pays water only. Must have minimum take-home income $2k, no evictions, bankruptcy, charge off. Current utility bills.