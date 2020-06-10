All apartments in Cook County
Find more places like 2241 N Mannheim Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cook County, IL
/
2241 N Mannheim Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

2241 N Mannheim Rd

2241 North Mannheim Road · (708) 510-4280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2241 North Mannheim Road, Cook County, IL 60164

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Very large studio apartment ready for move in - Property Id: 200654

This is a very spacious studio apartments located close to shopping and public transportation! Heat, water, new carpet and appliances included! In order to qualify you must have no evictions, felonies, and make three times the rent amount before taxes are taken out. One month security is required. Owners looking for immediate occupancy so please only serious inquiries. Call or text Annette to set up an appointment before applying: 12145524745
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200654
Property Id 200654

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5927543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 N Mannheim Rd have any available units?
2241 N Mannheim Rd has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2241 N Mannheim Rd have?
Some of 2241 N Mannheim Rd's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 N Mannheim Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2241 N Mannheim Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 N Mannheim Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 N Mannheim Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2241 N Mannheim Rd offer parking?
No, 2241 N Mannheim Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2241 N Mannheim Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 N Mannheim Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 N Mannheim Rd have a pool?
No, 2241 N Mannheim Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2241 N Mannheim Rd have accessible units?
No, 2241 N Mannheim Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 N Mannheim Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 N Mannheim Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2241 N Mannheim Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2241 N Mannheim Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2241 N Mannheim Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoNu Digs
1515 N Fremont St
Chicago, IL 60642
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
1236 S Lawndale Ave
1236 S Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILHammond, INIngalls Park, ILGlenwood, ILCountry Club Hills, ILSauk Village, ILMatteson, IL
Chicago Heights, ILHazel Crest, ILPark Forest, ILTinley Park, ILAlsip, ILLemont, ILHomewood, ILBlue Island, ILWheeling, ILBuffalo Grove, ILBarrington, ILRolling Meadows, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity