2241 N Mannheim Rd

Amenities
Very large studio apartment ready for move in - Property Id: 200654
This is a very spacious studio apartments located close to shopping and public transportation! Heat, water, new carpet and appliances included! In order to qualify you must have no evictions, felonies, and make three times the rent amount before taxes are taken out. One month security is required. Owners looking for immediate occupancy so please only serious inquiries. Call or text Annette to set up an appointment before applying: 12145524745
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200654
Property Id 200654
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5927543)