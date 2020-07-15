All apartments in Clarendon Hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

288 Oxford Avenue 3

288 Oxford Avenue · (630) 675-0365
Location

288 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009

Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units. In building laundry. Low electric cost; heating is gas and paid by landlord and so are the other utilities. Close to everything: gas station, super market, train station, etc. Hinsdale schools: best in the state. Assigned long parking space that can fit 2 cars per unit (off-street). Lots of guest parking. Small storage unit in laundry for each tenant. Very low electric cost. All other utilities covered by owner. Great community of tenants: many have lived for 10, 15, 20 plus years in the building. New parking lot, roof, boilers, water heater, and laundry machines. Plenty of greenery and trees to enjoy and provide shade in the summer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247009
Property Id 247009

(RLNE5869123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Oxford Avenue 3 have any available units?
288 Oxford Avenue 3 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 288 Oxford Avenue 3 have?
Some of 288 Oxford Avenue 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Oxford Avenue 3 currently offering any rent specials?
288 Oxford Avenue 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Oxford Avenue 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 288 Oxford Avenue 3 is pet friendly.
Does 288 Oxford Avenue 3 offer parking?
Yes, 288 Oxford Avenue 3 offers parking.
Does 288 Oxford Avenue 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 288 Oxford Avenue 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Oxford Avenue 3 have a pool?
No, 288 Oxford Avenue 3 does not have a pool.
Does 288 Oxford Avenue 3 have accessible units?
No, 288 Oxford Avenue 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Oxford Avenue 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 Oxford Avenue 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Oxford Avenue 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 Oxford Avenue 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
