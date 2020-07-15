288 Oxford Avenue 3

Amenities

Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009



Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units. In building laundry. Low electric cost; heating is gas and paid by landlord and so are the other utilities. Close to everything: gas station, super market, train station, etc. Hinsdale schools: best in the state. Assigned long parking space that can fit 2 cars per unit (off-street). Lots of guest parking. Small storage unit in laundry for each tenant. Very low electric cost. All other utilities covered by owner. Great community of tenants: many have lived for 10, 15, 20 plus years in the building. New parking lot, roof, boilers, water heater, and laundry machines. Plenty of greenery and trees to enjoy and provide shade in the summer.

