/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:41 PM
54 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clarendon Hills, IL
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5740 Concord Ln
5740 Concord Lane, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo Hardwood Floors New Appliances In Unit Washer/Dryer Walking Distance from Grocery, Parks, Schools, Shopping Bus Stop on Corner 1-Mile from Clarendon Hills Train Depot Private Parking Space 1st Floor Utilities Included
Results within 1 mile of Clarendon Hills
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6141 Knoll Wood Road
6141 Knoll Wood Road, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
Do not miss this 1 Bedroom. Recently updates include carpeting and paint Bedroom features two closets! This is a can not miss unit in the complex with 2 parking spaces included.
Results within 5 miles of Clarendon Hills
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
31 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
19 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
29 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
48 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,649
835 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
690 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,476
738 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
14 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
770 sqft
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
551 51 Sheridan
551 51st Street, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Field Park
1 Unit Available
534 34 Hinman
534 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
7410 Brookdale Drive
7410 Brookdale Drive, Darien, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7410 Brookdale Drive in Darien. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
413 Wilson Street
413 Wilson Street, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
Newly remodeled 1st floor apartment with 2 parking spaces & only 4 blocks to Fairview Ave. train station!! Newer remodeled kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet storage, freshly painted & newer flooring throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
5152 Fairview Avenue
5152 Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
498 sqft
This is a newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath unit on the 2nd floor, with 1 parking space included and pets are allowed! Kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and granite counters.
Similar Pages
Clarendon Hills 1 BedroomsClarendon Hills 2 BedroomsClarendon Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarendon Hills 3 Bedrooms
Clarendon Hills Apartments with BalconyClarendon Hills Apartments with GarageClarendon Hills Apartments with GymClarendon Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL