/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
92 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clarendon Hills, IL
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
434 Mcdaniels Circle
434 Mc Daniels Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1163 sqft
VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
437 Commons Circle
437 Commons Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 437 Commons Circle in Clarendon Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Clarendon Hills
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
51 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
44 West 59th Street
44 59th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Garbage, and heating Are INCLUDED Beautifully newly renovated spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment available in Westmont. This premium two bedrooms comes with new wood look vinyl flooring throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
508 North Cass Avenue
508 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 BR condo in the Western suburb of Westmont.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
417 North Cass Avenue
417 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1770 sqft
FABULOUS 1770 SQ FT CONDO LOCATED ON 3RD FLOOR OF INTIMATE 12 UNIT BUILDING! INTERIOR PAINTED IN 2016! NEWER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS! NEWER BLINDS IN LIVING ROOM, BOTH BEDROOMS, AND DEN! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/ TOP QUALITY CABINETRY, GRANITE TOPS, AND SS
Results within 5 miles of Clarendon Hills
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
40 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
6 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
Prentiss Creek at Downers Grove Apartments offers a peaceful retreat near the heart of Downers Grove, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
47 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1103 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
32 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
717 Rogers St - 717-2D
717 Rogers St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1262 sqft
Fully furnished short or long term rental. Modern open unit, contemporary kitchen with island, white quartz counters and pantry In unit storage and storage locker in garage. Master suite with walk in closet and luxury en suite bath.
Similar Pages
Clarendon Hills 1 BedroomsClarendon Hills 2 BedroomsClarendon Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarendon Hills 3 Bedrooms
Clarendon Hills Apartments with BalconyClarendon Hills Apartments with GarageClarendon Hills Apartments with GymClarendon Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL