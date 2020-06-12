/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
58 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Unit Available
434 Mcdaniels Circle
434 Mc Daniels Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1163 sqft
VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room.
1 Unit Available
437 Commons Circle
437 Commons Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 437 Commons Circle in Clarendon Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Clarendon Hills
Verified
$
51 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
1 Unit Available
417 North Cass Avenue
417 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1770 sqft
FABULOUS 1770 SQ FT CONDO LOCATED ON 3RD FLOOR OF INTIMATE 12 UNIT BUILDING! INTERIOR PAINTED IN 2016! NEWER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS! NEWER BLINDS IN LIVING ROOM, BOTH BEDROOMS, AND DEN! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/ TOP QUALITY CABINETRY, GRANITE TOPS, AND SS
Results within 5 miles of Clarendon Hills
Verified
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
Verified
$
47 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1361 sqft
Verified
26 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Verified
$
32 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1213 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified
39 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1068 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified
$
31 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
717 Rogers St - 717-2D
717 Rogers St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1262 sqft
Fully furnished short or long term rental. Modern open unit, contemporary kitchen with island, white quartz counters and pantry In unit storage and storage locker in garage. Master suite with walk in closet and luxury en suite bath.
1 Unit Available
4400 Pershing Avenue
4400 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Pristine large 2BD/2BA condo in intimate building! Super convenient location nearby I355/88, Ogden/Finley, shopping, and Downers Grove train station. Laminated flooring throughout. 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite counter top.
1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.
1 Unit Available
1519 Darien Lake Drive
1519 Darien Lakes Drive, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1086 sqft
One of the nicest locations in the community offers living area facing south overlooking lake and green space. This well maintained home is ready and includes all appliances, gas fireplace and spacious bedrooms with generous closet space.
1 Unit Available
15 North Tower Road
15 North Tower Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1972 sqft
DESIRABLE END-UNIT, BRICK TOWNHOME! FRESHLY PAINTED. UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN AND SS APPLIANCES. ADJOINING FR OR DEN. STEP DOWN FORMAL LR WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND CROWN MOLDING. LARGE FORMAL DR WITH 8' SGD TO PATIO AND PRIVATE YARD.
1 Unit Available
1541 South Ardmore Avenue
1541 South Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1541 South Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2233 South Highland Avenue
2233 South Highland Avenue, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1117 sqft
Virtual Tours Available. Located in the desirable village of Lombard, Yorktown Apartments are conveniently located to shops & restaurants at Yorktown Mall, AMC Theatre, College Of DuPage & nearby access to I-88 and I-355.
