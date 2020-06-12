/
3 bedroom apartments
205 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cicero, IL
Cicero
1247 South 50th Court
1247 South 50th Court, Cicero, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1247 South 50th Court in Cicero. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Cicero
West Garfield Park
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
994 sqft
This property's apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Some utilities are provided in the cost of rent. Just minutes from the Pulaski metro station and I-290.
Austin
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
960 sqft
This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens.
$
Austin
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
955 sqft
Spacious units feature granite countertops and large, luxurious bathrooms with bathtub and shower. Some utilities included, on-site laundry facilities available. Patio or balcony and carpet flooring.
Austin
4717 W. Harrison St. 2
4717 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
3 BR 1 BA apt. for rent - Property Id: 240117 Recently renovated in December 2019; blocks away from Eisenhower, CTA bus lines; close to Leland Elem. school. 1-car space in garage allotted to tenant included in rent.
North Lawndale
1635 S Komensky Ave 2
1635 South Komensky Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
North Lawndale cozy 3BR with modern kitchen. - Property Id: 299116 North Lawndale 3BR in close distance to Cicero Ave, Ogden and I-290.
Austin
1137 South Mason Ave 1
1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room.
North Lawndale
1536 South Kolin Avenue
1536 South Kolin Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
3 Units Coming Soon!!!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath with master bath, gorgeous stained hardwood floors, second bedroom boosts an extended closet, kitchen will have stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space not to mention in unit
Austin
4926 West Congress Parkway
4926 West Congress Parkway, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
First floor apartment with 3 good sized bedrooms and large living room. Apartment has hardwood floors throughout. Available July 1, 2020. Very well located near public transportation. HUD/Section 8 vouchers are welcome.
North Lawndale
4148 West 21st Place
4148 West 21st Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
very nice 2nd floor unit, hardwood floors, newer bath and kitchen with granite counter tops, shared laundry downstairs.
138 South Austin Boulevard
138 South Austin Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Freshly finished and ready to move right into! This unit boasts 2 levels of living - 2 separate living rooms (one top floor and one on bottom floor) along with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.
North Lawndale
4108 West Cullerton Street
4108 West Cullerton Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bath, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated kitchen. Move-in fee $600. Great location, walk to pink line and city transportation.
Austin
5336 West Congress Parkway
5336 West Congress Parkway, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Three Bedroom apt available 5/1/20. No pets are allowed. Property is just mins from I 290 expressway.
Results within 5 miles of Cicero
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,799
2700 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Logan Square
2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
890 sqft
Walk to everything that buzzes in Logan Square while enjoying all the modern conveniences you deserve at 2128 N. Sawyer.1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
$
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,949
1500 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Austin
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
West Town
2328 West Augusta Boulevard
2328 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Perfect room mate set up where each bedroom has it's on bathroom in this 1800 sqft duplex down. Gut rehab in 2006. Condo has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. 1 Parking space and laundry are included.
Hermosa
3047 North Kilbourn Avenue
3047 North Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1309 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
West Town
1638 N Washtenaw Ave
1638 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 5B/3.5Bath - Property Id: 300073 Miguel Tineo Leasing Agent 312-687-3503 miguel@liveherehomes.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300073 Property Id 300073 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854001)
McKinley Park
3334 S Claremont Ave SFH
3334 South Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL
Unit SFH Available 07/01/20 3334 CLAREMONT, #SFH - Property Id: 283622 STUNNING, NEW, HUGE PRIME ROSCOE VILLAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Prime Roscoe Village Single Family Home.
West Town
1637 N Washtenaw Ave
1637 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL
Great 5 Bedroom home in Bucktown/ Wicker Park! - Property Id: 299080 Laundry in home, 2 car garage included. Don't miss out on this wonderful home. Sorry no pets permitted. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
West Town
1636 N Washtenaw Ave
1636 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL
Amazing House @ Wicker Park + Parking + Laundry - Property Id: 298753 Amazing Single Family Home in Wicker Park. Features includes: -Upgraded Kitchen w/ Granite and Stainless Steel Appliances with microwave and dishwasher. -Hardwood floors.
Humboldt Park
1745 N Monticello Ave
1745 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 BD/2BA, NEW KITCHEN! CENTRAL AIR! PET FRIENDLY! - Property Id: 298546 In the heart of Logan Square you will find this wonderful newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment that you cannot miss out on.