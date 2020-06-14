Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chicago Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
Results within 1 mile of Chicago Ridge

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Ridge

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Back Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909 3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry).

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
10038 South ROBERTS Road
10038 South Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Story Townhome in Palos Hills With 3 Huge Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clearing
1 Unit Available
6834 West 65TH Street
6834 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clearing
1 Unit Available
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
12 Luxury Townhome Rentals. Split floor plan with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and a 2 car garage. Just 15 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes to Midway Airport. Hardwood floors, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and so much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1273 sqft
Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 1

Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Chicago Ridge
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$860
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, large living rooms and wood cabinetry. Located on a quiet street. Gated entry. Close to West Chatham Park. Easy access to I-94.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
4 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
575 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6236 S Artesian
6236 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units that feature hardwood flooring and quality appliances. A short walk to 323-acre Marquette Park, which includes two gyms, basketball and tennis courts, community gardens, a golf course, and a beautiful lagoon.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chicago Lawn
2 Units Available
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, and Internet access is included. Available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Located in a very walkable neighborhood, close to Marquette Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7655 S Sangamon
7655 S Sangamon St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Recently revamped two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, modern appliances and on-site laundry. *not enough info available on the page. Please check.**not enough info available on the page. Please check.*
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$915
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments in 14-unit building. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities. Heat included. Located near schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6230 S Artesian Ave
6230 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
Expansive studio and 1-bedroom apartments feature quality appliances and eat-in kitchens. Parking is available. Close to bus lines 49 and 63. Within walking distance of restaurants and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$945
651 sqft
Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and high-quality appliances. Community features include free heat for tenants. Located in the New Auburn area, close to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
City Guide for Chicago Ridge, IL

Chicago Ridge, Illinois, was named for the large ridges of earth that were left behind when trains were ferrying dirt around for the construction of the Columbian Exposition in 1893.

Although Chicago Ridge is a village in its own right, having incorporated in 1914, it's also part of the Chicago Metropolitan Area and is only around 20 miles from downtown Chicago. That said, there's enough going on in Chicago Ridge that there's barely any reason to leave the village. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chicago Ridge, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chicago Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

