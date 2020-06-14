132 Apartments for rent in Chicago Ridge, IL with hardwood floors
Chicago Ridge, Illinois, was named for the large ridges of earth that were left behind when trains were ferrying dirt around for the construction of the Columbian Exposition in 1893.
Although Chicago Ridge is a village in its own right, having incorporated in 1914, it's also part of the Chicago Metropolitan Area and is only around 20 miles from downtown Chicago. That said, there's enough going on in Chicago Ridge that there's barely any reason to leave the village. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chicago Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.