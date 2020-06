Amenities

Clean three bedroom, one bath apartment with immediate availability. Conveniently located minutes from local shopping and schools. Tenant pays $25 monthly for water. Schedule your showing today! RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: No Pets No Smoking No Evictions No Criminal Record Must be 18 years of age Tenant pays water and electric Submit credit report Paystubs for last 30 days showing 3 times rent Everyone over 18 must fill out an application with $40 application fee Submit copy of Driver's License BEFORE viewing property