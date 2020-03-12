All apartments in Carol Stream
Carol Stream, IL
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive

723 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

723 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream, IL 60188

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
This end-unit is move-in ready! Spacious living area on the main floor with vaulted ceilings and tons of light. The kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook along with SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Laundry room in the unit on the main floor. A new sliding door opens up to a concrete patio and an open grassy area. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The master is large with vaulted ceilings, a master bath with dual vanity, separate tub & shower, and a WIC. The second bedroom is also attached to the bathroom so both rooms have bathroom access. Great location with parks nearby, Stratford Square Mall, Glenbard North High School, and endless dining, shopping, and entertainment within a few minutes of driving. Dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive have any available units?
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carol Stream, IL.
How much is rent in Carol Stream, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carol Stream Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 KINGSBRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
