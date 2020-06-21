609 Hirsch Ave.

Amenities

4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOMS -Calumet City, House - Come and see this beautiful, cozy and updated home for you and your family. This home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (the half bathroom has a shower). Driveway to park your car. FULL unfinished basement. Washer and dryer hook ups are already installed for your use. Newer fridge and stove included. Large front yard. Tenant pays for ALL utilities and takes care of landscaping and snow removal.



Requirements: 580 or higher credit score, income of at least $4050 (gross) monthly. We check references and employment.



No Pets Allowed



