Calumet City, IL
609 Hirsch Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

609 Hirsch Ave.

609 Hirsch Avenue · No Longer Available
Calumet City
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $800
Apartments under $900
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

609 Hirsch Avenue, Calumet City, IL 60409

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOMS -Calumet City, House - Come and see this beautiful, cozy and updated home for you and your family. This home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (the half bathroom has a shower). Driveway to park your car. FULL unfinished basement. Washer and dryer hook ups are already installed for your use. Newer fridge and stove included. Large front yard. Tenant pays for ALL utilities and takes care of landscaping and snow removal.

Requirements: 580 or higher credit score, income of at least $4050 (gross) monthly. We check references and employment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Hirsch Ave. have any available units?
609 Hirsch Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calumet City, IL.
How much is rent in Calumet City, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calumet City Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Hirsch Ave. have?
Some of 609 Hirsch Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Hirsch Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
609 Hirsch Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Hirsch Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 609 Hirsch Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calumet City.
Does 609 Hirsch Ave. offer parking?
No, 609 Hirsch Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 609 Hirsch Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Hirsch Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Hirsch Ave. have a pool?
No, 609 Hirsch Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 609 Hirsch Ave. have accessible units?
No, 609 Hirsch Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Hirsch Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Hirsch Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
