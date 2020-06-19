All apartments in Burr Ridge
Location

361 Countryside Court, Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, gracious & spacious home, sits on an acre of property in a serene cul du sac. All Hinsdale and Burr Ridge District 181 schools including Hinsdale Central. Home has updated Kitchen, granite, new SS appliances, refinished hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, and beautiful landscaping. Five (5) bedrooms and 4.1 baths , main floor office and an additional computer room in the renovated finished basement. Living room looks out to the garden and has one of 2 fireplaces. The formal dining room is large and bright. The first level great room has a lovely eat in kitchen next to a vaulted ceiling family room with a fireplace. Additional space can be found in the 3 seasons room overlooking landscaped yard. Property has huge lower level. Two in-unit laundries, second floor and lower level. Credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Countryside Court have any available units?
361 Countryside Court has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 361 Countryside Court have?
Some of 361 Countryside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 Countryside Court currently offering any rent specials?
361 Countryside Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Countryside Court pet-friendly?
No, 361 Countryside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burr Ridge.
Does 361 Countryside Court offer parking?
Yes, 361 Countryside Court does offer parking.
Does 361 Countryside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 361 Countryside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Countryside Court have a pool?
No, 361 Countryside Court does not have a pool.
Does 361 Countryside Court have accessible units?
No, 361 Countryside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Countryside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 361 Countryside Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 361 Countryside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 Countryside Court does not have units with air conditioning.
