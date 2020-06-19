361 Countryside Court

Amenities

Lovely, gracious & spacious home, sits on an acre of property in a serene cul du sac. All Hinsdale and Burr Ridge District 181 schools including Hinsdale Central. Home has updated Kitchen, granite, new SS appliances, refinished hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, and beautiful landscaping. Five (5) bedrooms and 4.1 baths , main floor office and an additional computer room in the renovated finished basement. Living room looks out to the garden and has one of 2 fireplaces. The formal dining room is large and bright. The first level great room has a lovely eat in kitchen next to a vaulted ceiling family room with a fireplace. Additional space can be found in the 3 seasons room overlooking landscaped yard. Property has huge lower level. Two in-unit laundries, second floor and lower level. Credit and background check.