222 Apartments for rent in Burr Ridge, IL

Moving to Burr Ridge

Do you want the good news or the bad news? Let's start with the positive: Burr Ridge has some beautiful single-family homes where we are sure you could settle down and be very happy. The downside is that the vast majority of properties here are owner-occupied, so you might have a tough time looking for a home for rent in Burr Ridge.

Should you give up your search and go home now? Absolutely not! The relatively low numbers of rental houses and apartments for rent in this city should make you all the more determined to get one in the bag. Show up for viewing on time, looking presentable, and, most importantly, wearing a big smile. Actually, a smile is not the most important thing. Top of that list is proper documentation that proves that you can be a fit and proper tenant, including credit checks, ID, and references from previous landlords, if you can get them. Of course, a smile wouldn't exactly hurt.

Because of the relatively small number of rental apartments here, you will want to start your search well in advance of the date when you want to move in. This isn't one of those cities where you can view 10 properties in a day and choose your favorite; you might be waiting a few weeks for a suitable place to become available. One last note: Burr Ridge doesn't exactly have distinct neighborhoods because it's a relatively small town, so don't go poking your head around looking for them!