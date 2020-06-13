Apartment List
/
IL
/
burr ridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

222 Apartments for rent in Burr Ridge, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
361 Countryside Court
361 Countryside Court, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
4500 sqft
Lovely, gracious & spacious home, sits on an acre of property in a serene cul du sac. All Hinsdale and Burr Ridge District 181 schools including Hinsdale Central.
Results within 1 mile of Burr Ridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
47 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5740 Concord Ln
5740 Concord Lane, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1-Bedroom Condo Hardwood Floors New Appliances In Unit Washer/Dryer Walking Distance from Grocery, Parks, Schools, Shopping Bus Stop on Corner 1-Mile from Clarendon Hills Train Depot Private Parking Space 1st Floor Utilities Included

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
833 South Stough Street
833 South Stough Street, Hinsdale, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,499
4200 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE - HOME ON A PARK! LIGHT, BRIGHT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5524 South Quincy Street
5524 South Quincy Street, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1805 sqft
Move in ready Ranch style home for Rent. JUNE IS FREE! Located in Hinsdale Central HS Dist; Features 3 Bed/2 Baths; Large Open floor plan with updated kitchen and eating area; SS Appliances; Large FR with wood burning Fireplc; Large LR.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5649 South Oak Street
5649 South Oak Street, Hinsdale, IL
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
4218 sqft
LUXURY ABOUNDS IN THIS FRENCH PROVINCIAL 6 BED 7.1 BATH HOME.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1410 49th Court South
1410 49th Pl South, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8915 SKYLINE Drive
8915 Skyline Drive, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3218 sqft
Stunning stone-front 2-story SFH in Hinsdale South HS district. Close to I-55 and I-294 express ways. Spacious kitchen with 42" cabinets, stainless appliances (two ovens) and granite counter/island.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14 Charleston Road
14 Charleston Road, Hinsdale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4432 sqft
Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
215 RODGERS Court
215 Rodgers Dr, Willowbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
COME SEE OUR FRESH NEW LOOK. RARELY AVAILABLE BARCELONA HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED! WELCOMING COURTYARD, 2-STORY FOYER OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CURVED ARCHES TO SEPARATE DINING ROOM.

1 of 25

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
5804 South BODIN Street
5804 S Bodin St, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2214 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL VACATION EVERYDAY LIFESTYLE WITH RUTH LAKE WATERFRONT OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE GOLF CLUB! THIS DRESSLER BUILT RANCH W/WALK-OUT BASEMENT OFFERS MUCH NEW--CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES! THERE IS EASY ENTERTAINING WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING
Results within 5 miles of Burr Ridge
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5516 Alabama Ave 2
5516 Alabama Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Recently updated, modern farmhouse-style apartment - Property Id: 283704 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283704 Property Id 283704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838119)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4520 Elm 2S
4520 Elm Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Brookfield nicely updated 2br heated - Property Id: 291519 Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4515 Grove Ave
4515 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
4515 2br - Property Id: 199219 $300 OFF RENT!!! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Spacious two bedroom on quiet street in Brookfield.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4517 Grove 4
4517 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apt. Available Brookfield 1.24.2020 - Property Id: 193640 Sun-Filled, West Facing & Spacious King & Queen sized 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment, Great location in Brookfield. Heat/Hot water & 1 parking space included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
551 51 Sheridan
551 51st Street, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building.
City GuideBurr Ridge
Burr Ridge got its name from a group of bur oaks located on a ridge overlooking the city. The original residents evidently weren't too hot at spelling, as they added a second 'r' that isn't present in the name of the tree.

Burr Ridge, IL, is surrounded by so many green and gently rolling hills, you could easily forget that it is only a 25-minute drive from downtown Chicago. That's great news if you like to spend your weekends walking the pleasant green shores of the Des Plaines River, but know that you have to get back to your desk on Monday morning. This suburb, which was home to roughly 10,500 people at the time of the 2010 census, pretty much has it all when it comes to location -- and, as real estate agents will tell you, location is king when it comes to choosing a home.

Moving to Burr Ridge

Do you want the good news or the bad news? Let's start with the positive: Burr Ridge has some beautiful single-family homes where we are sure you could settle down and be very happy. The downside is that the vast majority of properties here are owner-occupied, so you might have a tough time looking for a home for rent in Burr Ridge.

Should you give up your search and go home now? Absolutely not! The relatively low numbers of rental houses and apartments for rent in this city should make you all the more determined to get one in the bag. Show up for viewing on time, looking presentable, and, most importantly, wearing a big smile. Actually, a smile is not the most important thing. Top of that list is proper documentation that proves that you can be a fit and proper tenant, including credit checks, ID, and references from previous landlords, if you can get them. Of course, a smile wouldn't exactly hurt.

Because of the relatively small number of rental apartments here, you will want to start your search well in advance of the date when you want to move in. This isn't one of those cities where you can view 10 properties in a day and choose your favorite; you might be waiting a few weeks for a suitable place to become available. One last note: Burr Ridge doesn't exactly have distinct neighborhoods because it's a relatively small town, so don't go poking your head around looking for them!

Living in Burr Ridge

So, apart from an easy commute into Chicago up the I-55, what else does Burr Ridge have to offer? Well, if you enjoy spending time outdoors, the answer is quite a lot. Just over the other side of the Des Plaines River, you will find the Cranberry Slough Nature Preserve, where you can hike through the woods, picnic with your friends and family, or visit the nature center to find out about the animals, plants, and insects that live around these parts.

A walk through a shady forest is a perfect way to pass a hot summer's day, but perhaps not so great in a snowstorm. Unfortunately, Chicago and its suburbs are prone to these winter hazards. Make sure your vehicle is equipped with winter tires and supplies in case you break down before you spend your first winter here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Burr Ridge?
The average rent price for Burr Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,890.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Burr Ridge?
Some of the colleges located in the Burr Ridge area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Burr Ridge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burr Ridge from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Arlington Heights.

Similar Pages

Burr Ridge 1 BedroomsBurr Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Burr Ridge Apartments with BalconyBurr Ridge Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Burr Ridge Pet Friendly Places