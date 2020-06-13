222 Apartments for rent in Burr Ridge, IL📍
Burr Ridge, IL, is surrounded by so many green and gently rolling hills, you could easily forget that it is only a 25-minute drive from downtown Chicago. That's great news if you like to spend your weekends walking the pleasant green shores of the Des Plaines River, but know that you have to get back to your desk on Monday morning. This suburb, which was home to roughly 10,500 people at the time of the 2010 census, pretty much has it all when it comes to location -- and, as real estate agents will tell you, location is king when it comes to choosing a home.
Do you want the good news or the bad news? Let's start with the positive: Burr Ridge has some beautiful single-family homes where we are sure you could settle down and be very happy. The downside is that the vast majority of properties here are owner-occupied, so you might have a tough time looking for a home for rent in Burr Ridge.
Should you give up your search and go home now? Absolutely not! The relatively low numbers of rental houses and apartments for rent in this city should make you all the more determined to get one in the bag. Show up for viewing on time, looking presentable, and, most importantly, wearing a big smile. Actually, a smile is not the most important thing. Top of that list is proper documentation that proves that you can be a fit and proper tenant, including credit checks, ID, and references from previous landlords, if you can get them. Of course, a smile wouldn't exactly hurt.
Because of the relatively small number of rental apartments here, you will want to start your search well in advance of the date when you want to move in. This isn't one of those cities where you can view 10 properties in a day and choose your favorite; you might be waiting a few weeks for a suitable place to become available. One last note: Burr Ridge doesn't exactly have distinct neighborhoods because it's a relatively small town, so don't go poking your head around looking for them!
So, apart from an easy commute into Chicago up the I-55, what else does Burr Ridge have to offer? Well, if you enjoy spending time outdoors, the answer is quite a lot. Just over the other side of the Des Plaines River, you will find the Cranberry Slough Nature Preserve, where you can hike through the woods, picnic with your friends and family, or visit the nature center to find out about the animals, plants, and insects that live around these parts.
A walk through a shady forest is a perfect way to pass a hot summer's day, but perhaps not so great in a snowstorm. Unfortunately, Chicago and its suburbs are prone to these winter hazards. Make sure your vehicle is equipped with winter tires and supplies in case you break down before you spend your first winter here.