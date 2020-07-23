Apartment List
202 Apartments for rent in Burbank, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8154 Natoma Avenue
8154 Natoma Avenue, Burbank, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
Cozy fully rehabbed brick Cape Cod with a 2 Car detached Garage.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.
Results within 1 mile of Burbank
Verified

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8742 South Duffy Avenue
8742 South Duffy Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
744 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage and patio. Kitchen with eating area and nice large living room. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Close to school, park and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Burbank

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4818 West 122nd Street
4818 West 122nd Street, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Great remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo! Laundry in unit and central air. Big master bedroom with 2 closets and half bath. Great location close to everything! New carpet and laminate flooring. Large balcony to enjoy this hot weather!

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hickory Hills
8818 Willow Rd
8818 Willow Road, Hickory Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
New Remodeled Hickory Hills Home for Rent - Excellent Schools - Feel free to leave a voice message at 630-474-4516. This Hickory Hills, broker-owned home for rent is located at 8818 Willow Rd.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6228 South Sacramento Avenue
6228 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom with large, separate living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors, kitchen with nice cabinet space, peninsula and granite countertops. Central air and appliances included. Concrete patio with gated yard.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11851 South Karlov Avenue
11851 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Clearing
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Brand new townhome for lease! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car attached garage. Split level main floor has living room with extra tall ceiling, dining room right next to kitchen with closet pantry.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6410 S Whipple St
6410 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3300 sqft
3 flat apt center unit, gas hvac , elec hot water , tenant pays all utilities, seperate metered gas and electric, split water/sewer per unit based on occupancy and pay own garbageif you meet minsteadyvstamdarsa and pay the 400 fee one months

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Summit
5402 South 74th Avenue
5402 74th Avenue, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL SUMMIT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West Elsdon
5712 South Pulaski Avenue
5712 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO OPERATE YOUR BUSINESS FROM HOME! Huge front space with over 400SF open space for almost any type of office! PLUS 4 Good size Bedroom Apartment! Owner prefers credit score above 580, no evictions & no criminal record.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 10 miles of Burbank
Verified

1 of 17

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 21

22 Units Available
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,680
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

65 Units Available
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 8

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Austin
5236 W Harrison
5236 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Apartments located on Harrison Street, close to 290. They offer range, oven, refrigerator and hardwood floors. Amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Heat is included. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Verified

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7800 S Michigan Ave
7800 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Interstate 94 for a quick commute. Recently renovated apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Eat-in kitchens with high-quality appliances. Some utilities are paid.
Verified

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
North Lawndale
1249 S Fairfield Ave
1249 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$635
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by Chalmers School and close to West Ogden Avenue. Spacious apartments with carpet, hardwood flooring and kitchen appliances. Newly renovated apartment building that allows cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Austin
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 13

41 Units Available
41 Units Available
Near West Side
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,432
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1075 sqft
Convenient location to the Loop, expressways, Rush University and the UIC campus. Spacious, modern apartments with private patio/balcony. Community has elevator, fitness center and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

19 Units Available
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,518
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 36

40 Units Available
$
40 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,573
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Burbank, IL

If you are looking for an apartment to rent in Burbank, Illinois, and hoping to live in a bit tourism town with lots of crowds and famous people on every corner, that's really not likely to happen. Sorry, but you'll have to just rest easy knowing you can actually rest... easily.

Before you begin looking for apartments locators and trying to track down one with an outstanding view, consider what the city has to offer. If you are working in Chicago, it's a short 26-minute route to work. Sharing a city border with Chicago means all of the city's amenities are within minutes of your home, which makes those day trips into the city pretty easy to manage.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burbank? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Burbank, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burbank renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

