202 Apartments for rent in Burbank, IL with balconies
If you are looking for an apartment to rent in Burbank, Illinois, and hoping to live in a bit tourism town with lots of crowds and famous people on every corner, that's really not likely to happen. Sorry, but you'll have to just rest easy knowing you can actually rest... easily.
Before you begin looking for apartments locators and trying to track down one with an outstanding view, consider what the city has to offer. If you are working in Chicago, it's a short 26-minute route to work. Sharing a city border with Chicago means all of the city's amenities are within minutes of your home, which makes those day trips into the city pretty easy to manage.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burbank renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.