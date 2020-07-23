Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

286 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burbank, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Burbank provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in.

7803 Central Avenue
7803 South Central Avenue, Burbank, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.

8154 Natoma Avenue
8154 Natoma Avenue, Burbank, IL
Cozy fully rehabbed brick Cape Cod with a 2 Car detached Garage.

5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.
Results within 5 miles of Burbank

Downtown Oak Lawn
5458 Franklin Avenue
5458 Franklin Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1016 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.

Brighton Park
4606 S Albany Ave 1
4606 South Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious 3/1 bedroom apt for rent - Property Id: 235095 New rehab spacious 3/1 apartment for rent location convenient Brighton Park. Central heater and A.

Auburn Gresham
7944 S Wolcott Ave 3
7944 South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 314499 -Stainless steel appliances -Heat, water, sewer, trash and wifi included -Spacious apartment -CHA Welcomed APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS 550+ credit score NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR

Hickory Hills
8818 Willow Rd
8818 Willow Road, Hickory Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
New Remodeled Hickory Hills Home for Rent - Excellent Schools - Feel free to leave a voice message at 630-474-4516. This Hickory Hills, broker-owned home for rent is located at 8818 Willow Rd.

Chicago Lawn
7239 South Campbell Avenue
7239 South Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Chicago Lawn. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: water. Small pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.

Chicago Lawn
6228 South Sacramento Avenue
6228 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom with large, separate living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors, kitchen with nice cabinet space, peninsula and granite countertops. Central air and appliances included. Concrete patio with gated yard.

Clearing
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Brand new townhome for lease! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car attached garage. Split level main floor has living room with extra tall ceiling, dining room right next to kitchen with closet pantry.

Chicago Lawn
6410 S Whipple St
6410 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3300 sqft
3 flat apt center unit, gas hvac , elec hot water , tenant pays all utilities, seperate metered gas and electric, split water/sewer per unit based on occupancy and pay own garbageif you meet minsteadyvstamdarsa and pay the 400 fee one months

Chicago Lawn
6551 South Fairfield Avenue
6551 South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, with lots of natural light. The unit offers a great combination of vintage and modern features you can enjoy from the moment you walk into its all hardwood floor layout, which were just refinished.

Chicago Lawn
6802 South Maplewood Avenue South
6802 South Maplewood Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6802 South Maplewood Avenue South in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!

West Englewood
7130 S Seeley St
7130 South Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Just Rehabbed! Modern Finishes! Single Family Home for Rent! This single family home is now available for rent. It has been recently rehabbed with beautiful, modern finishes. Stunning hardwood floors throughout.

Chicago Lawn
7248 S. Artesian Ave
7248 South Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL
SFR 4bed room 2 bath back yard fenced in home. W/d hook ups all appliances included SFR no garage fenced in yard, 3 bedrooms with finished basement and possible bonus room in basement two full bath rooms. This listing will not last long.

Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes.

11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

Evergreen Park
8838 S Talman Avenue
8838 Talman Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Close to Little Company of Mary Hospital. New windows, floors, HVAC, cabinets, countertops, appliances, toilet, vanity, paint. Updated lighting, new water heater.

Justice
8125 South 85th Court
8125 85th Court, Justice, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/23/20**Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick Cape Cod, with 2 1/2 car garage. Nicely updated in Jan 2019. Large yard fenced yard.

3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

5020 Glencoe Avenue
5020 Glencoe Street, McCook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
204 LTHS SCHOOL DISTRICT! Clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rental on the top floor! Features large living room and kitchen with eating area. No garage, but ample parking on street. Heat, water and garbage included in rent price. No pets.

West Elsdon
5712 South Pulaski Avenue
5712 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO OPERATE YOUR BUSINESS FROM HOME! Huge front space with over 400SF open space for almost any type of office! PLUS 4 Good size Bedroom Apartment! Owner prefers credit score above 580, no evictions & no criminal record.

11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 10 miles of Burbank
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,999
1500 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
City Guide for Burbank, IL

If you are looking for an apartment to rent in Burbank, Illinois, and hoping to live in a bit tourism town with lots of crowds and famous people on every corner, that's really not likely to happen. Sorry, but you'll have to just rest easy knowing you can actually rest... easily.

Before you begin looking for apartments locators and trying to track down one with an outstanding view, consider what the city has to offer. If you are working in Chicago, it's a short 26-minute route to work. Sharing a city border with Chicago means all of the city's amenities are within minutes of your home, which makes those day trips into the city pretty easy to manage.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burbank? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Burbank, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Burbank provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Burbank. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

