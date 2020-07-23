286 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burbank, IL
If you are looking for an apartment to rent in Burbank, Illinois, and hoping to live in a bit tourism town with lots of crowds and famous people on every corner, that's really not likely to happen. Sorry, but you'll have to just rest easy knowing you can actually rest... easily.
Before you begin looking for apartments locators and trying to track down one with an outstanding view, consider what the city has to offer. If you are working in Chicago, it's a short 26-minute route to work. Sharing a city border with Chicago means all of the city's amenities are within minutes of your home, which makes those day trips into the city pretty easy to manage.
Having trouble with Craigslist Burbank? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Burbank provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Burbank. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.