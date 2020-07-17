Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11904 Gregory St have any available units?
11904 Gregory St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Island, IL.
What amenities does 11904 Gregory St have?
Some of 11904 Gregory St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11904 Gregory St currently offering any rent specials?
11904 Gregory St is not currently offering any rent specials.