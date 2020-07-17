All apartments in Blue Island
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

11904 Gregory St

11904 Gregory Street · No Longer Available
Location

11904 Gregory Street, Blue Island, IL 60406

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4177170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11904 Gregory St have any available units?
11904 Gregory St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Island, IL.
What amenities does 11904 Gregory St have?
Some of 11904 Gregory St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11904 Gregory St currently offering any rent specials?
11904 Gregory St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11904 Gregory St pet-friendly?
No, 11904 Gregory St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Island.
Does 11904 Gregory St offer parking?
Yes, 11904 Gregory St offers parking.
Does 11904 Gregory St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11904 Gregory St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11904 Gregory St have a pool?
No, 11904 Gregory St does not have a pool.
Does 11904 Gregory St have accessible units?
No, 11904 Gregory St does not have accessible units.
Does 11904 Gregory St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11904 Gregory St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11904 Gregory St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11904 Gregory St has units with air conditioning.
