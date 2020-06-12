/
2 bedroom apartments
26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethalto, IL
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bethalto
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
East Alton
1 Unit Available
420 Church St.
420 Church St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
420 Church St is a single-family home with a fenced in backyard. Home features large bedrooms, large kitchen area, W/D hookups and front & back porches. Appliances are provided for the new resident. Pets are allowed with additional monthly pet rent.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
231 Wisconsin
231 Wisconsin Avenue, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 231 Wisconsin in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
East Alton
1 Unit Available
913 5th
913 5th St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1200 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom apartment. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wood River
1 Unit Available
1334 VIRGINIA
1334 Virginia Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent near Interstate 255. Newly updated. Trash is included in the monthly rent. Fridge and stove are provided to the tenant. Pets negotiable with pet rent. Washer and dryer hookup on main level.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2618 Plainview
2618 Plainview Ter, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home with central air, partially finished basement, porch and fenced in back yard with trash included in rent. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3018 College
3018 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
HELLO DENTAL STUDENTS!!! Nice 2 bedroom apartment across the street from the SIU Dental school. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wood River
1 Unit Available
656 CHARLES
656 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$585
650 sqft
Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets.
Results within 10 miles of Bethalto
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
106 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Club Centre Apartments
202 Ashley Pl, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
$750 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Lower level units have same floor coin operated laundry facility for tenant use.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
$725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Covered parking spaces are first come, first serve.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5310 Godfrey Rd. Apt 10
5310 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
896 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Godfrey - Large two bedroom condo in convenient Godfrey location. This condo features large rooms, lots of closet space, eat in kitchen, new carpet and paint throughout. Water, Sewer and Trash is included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
825 Klein
825 Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1427 Village Circle Dr
1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23 Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 06/30/20 unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Pepperhill Ct
502 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
DUPLEX FOR RENT NEAR SIUE Living room with wood-burning fireplace, door to patio & access to garage, Eat-in kitchen with apt.-size dishwasher, pantry & access to W/D hook-ups, 2 bedrooms, Full bath & linen closet off hall.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
41 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
$775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse with washer/dryer hookup. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit is required.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Parkview Ridge
2010 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with W/D hookups. $825 monthly Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION. NO SATELLITE DISHES ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
University Drive Apartments
1317 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Newly renovated University Drive Apartments! All one level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath units with washer and dryer hookups.
