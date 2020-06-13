52 Apartments for rent in Bethalto, IL

/
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
220 Corbin
220 W Corbin St, Bethalto, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 220 Corbin in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bethalto
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cottage Hills
1 Unit Available
333 VIRGINIA
333 Virginia Avenue, Rosewood Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 333 VIRGINIA in Rosewood Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bethalto
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1306 Spaulding
1306 Spaulding St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1039 sqft
3br's all on main level. Newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car detached garage for storage. Enclosed front porch. Main floor laundry. 1 year lease. Rent is $650 with $50 going to sewer and trash. Apply online.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
East Alton
1 Unit Available
420 Church St.
420 Church St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
420 Church St is a single-family home with a fenced in backyard. Home features large bedrooms, large kitchen area, W/D hookups and front & back porches. Appliances are provided for the new resident. Pets are allowed with additional monthly pet rent.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
921 WASHINGTON
921 Washington Avenue, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 921 WASHINGTON in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
231 Wisconsin
231 Wisconsin Avenue, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 231 Wisconsin in Alton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
East Alton
1 Unit Available
913 5th
913 5th St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1200 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom apartment. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Wood River
1 Unit Available
1334 VIRGINIA
1334 Virginia Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent near Interstate 255. Newly updated. Trash is included in the monthly rent. Fridge and stove are provided to the tenant. Pets negotiable with pet rent. Washer and dryer hookup on main level.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2618 Plainview
2618 Plainview Ter, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home with central air, partially finished basement, porch and fenced in back yard with trash included in rent. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3511 College Avenue
3511 College Ave, Alton, IL
Studio
$1,384
5520 sqft
Business district location in Alton - Located on Hwy. 140 - College Ave. Minutes from I-255. Full brick office building.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3018 College
3018 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
HELLO DENTAL STUDENTS!!! Nice 2 bedroom apartment across the street from the SIU Dental school. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Madison County, IL
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Looking for a great office space? Showroom? Personal services? Look no further! Updated 3 room office with bathroom and kitchenette conveniently located in Edwardsville, near SIUE, downtown and I 255 is ready for you! Plenty of off street
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Wood River
1 Unit Available
656 CHARLES
656 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$585
650 sqft
Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets.
Results within 10 miles of Bethalto
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Dorset Ct
12 Dorset Court, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
12 Dorset Ct Available 07/01/20 12 Dorset ct. edwardsville IL 62025 - APPLY TODAY AT WWW.BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo in edwardsville.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
$725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Covered parking spaces are first come, first serve.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottonwood Village
1 Unit Available
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 06/30/20 unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bethalto, the median rent is $558 for a studio, $633 for a 1-bedroom, $822 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,089 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bethalto, check out our monthly Bethalto Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bethalto area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bethalto from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
