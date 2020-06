Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils

2 Bedroom in Berwyn - Property Id: 285306



*Large 2BR apartment

*Heat included

*Large bedrooms

*Parking available

*Laundry in building



Due to Covid-19 we are currently taking extreme measures to ensure potential renters are pre-qualified prior to setting up a viewing.

-NO EVICTIONS

-MUST MAKE 3 TIMES THE RENT



Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability subject to change

Please text or call 727-612-9212

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285306

