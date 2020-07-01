Apartment List
/
IL
/
bensenville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:58 PM

191 Apartments for rent in Bensenville, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bensenville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
203 South York Road
203 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
205 South York Road
205 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
201 South York Road
201 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
207 South York Road
207 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
209 South York Road
209 South York Road, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YORK WOOD TOWNHOMES DEVELOPMENT IN BENSENVILLE - 5 NEW UNITS - DESIGN FOR TODAYS LIFESTYLE!!! EACH TOWN FEATURES 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATH, FULL FINISHED ENORMOUS BASEMENT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, GUESS PARKING SPACE.AND BACK PATIO.
Results within 5 miles of Bensenville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 1 at 01:50pm
$
28 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 12:44pm
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
$
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$934
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$951
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
15 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 12:38pm
47 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
19 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
19 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,793
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357 Available 07/02/20 Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
859 Heritage Drive - 2
859 Heritage Drive, Addison, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
ADDISON RARE 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath apartment. Newly decorated, On-site laundry, garage parking $75 monthly. NO PETS Text or email for info and showing schedule ADDISON 2 Flat.

1 of 27

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1673 Buckingham Drive
1673 Buckingham Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1896 sqft
Updated luxury townhouse w/ open & inviting floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors and designer colors. Bonus room on main floor can be used as a home office, den, playroom or whatever you desire.

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1127 East Washington Boulevard
1127 East Washington Boulevard, Lombard, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
YOU'LL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 4 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH HOME!! HOME FEATURES DESIGNER KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, CERAMIC BACK-SPLASH, ALL BATHS UPDATED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGH FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
530 South york Street
530 S York St, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedrooms, 1 bath apartment. Bamboo floors. Big closets. Newer kitchen. Second floor common laundry area. Award winning schools. This is a non smoking unit. No pets allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
9013 West GRAND Avenue
9013 West Grand Avenue, River Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS, REMODELED, 2ND FLOOR (TOP FLOOR) 3 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATH W/ IT'S OWN HOT WATER TANK (NO WORRIES ABOUT RUNNING OUT OF HOT WATER), NEW HI-EFFICIENCY HEATING & CENTRAL AIR. CERAMIC TILE & MAPLE CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER.

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Norridge
4932 North Leonard Drive
4932 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Great Norridge location. Corner unit 1 BR condo with walk in closet w/organizer. All updated unit with hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath w/granite counters & maple cabinets. 2 parking spaces & lots of storage w/laundry in building.

1 of 28

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
913 South Iowa Avenue
913 Iowa Avenue, Addison, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1229 sqft
Fantastic updated home with open floor plan and finished to perfection for your clients. New dark chestnut color refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor.
City Guide for Bensenville, IL

"Do you hear St. Louis Slim lost a leg / He just outside Bensenville / For some damn reason he was riding on the bumpers - act like a young man will / And now the last we spoke he was going down to Memphis, said he got himself a girl." (-Seasick Steve, "St. Louis Slim")

Bensen started life as a small town named Tioga, but the name was soon scrapped in favor of New Benzen. Originally settled by Germans in 1873, the town was named after their hometown of Bezen. When the post office was built, however, the name was modified to avoid confusion with a nearby town, Benson. Voila! Bensenville was born. Eventually. Got all that? Welcome to Bensenville!

Having trouble with Craigslist Bensenville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bensenville, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bensenville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bensenville 1 BedroomsBensenville 2 BedroomsBensenville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBensenville 3 BedroomsBensenville Accessible Apartments
Bensenville Apartments with BalconyBensenville Apartments with GarageBensenville Apartments with GymBensenville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBensenville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Bensenville Apartments with ParkingBensenville Apartments with PoolBensenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBensenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL
Broadview, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILGrayslake, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College