/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
225 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bensenville, IL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
8 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
976 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
100 West Roosevelt Avenue
100 West Roosevelt Avenue, Bensenville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Luxury Condo with an elevator and security entrance. 2 indoor, heated parking space (409). This unit was upgraded in the past 4 years. New Pergo Flooring professionally painted. Large size balcony. In unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Bensenville
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
22 KING ARTHUR Court
22 North King Arthur Court, Northlake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
A NICELY KEPT UNIT FEATURING KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, LIVING RM WITH VIEW TO COURTYARD. 1st FL BR OPENS TO BACK EXTERIOR AND GREAT CLOSET SPACE. PARKING SPOT RIGHT OUTSIDE THE DOOR. LIVING RM WITH WIDE STAIRS DOWN TO FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.
Results within 5 miles of Bensenville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
38 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
2129 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
6 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1175 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
987 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
$
20 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
23 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1153 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
46 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1019 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3504 Adams St BSMT
3504 Adams Street, Bellwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3504 Adams St - Property Id: 273945 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apt for rent with new Flooring in Living Room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273945 Property Id 273945 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847780)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
636 Stone Brook Ct
636 Stone Brook Court, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fall in Love with this Spacious 2 Bedroom + a Loft Townhome! Enter the Home through the Big Foyer with a Great Living Room with Fire Place to Cozy Up Next to! Open Kitchen with ALL Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Itasca
1 Unit Available
410 Schiller St
410 Schiller Street, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
*******FIRST MONTH FREE*****These newly renovated and spaciously designed one and two-bedroom apartments are located on the corner of Rush and Schiller Street in Itasca. All units have been equipped with LED energy efficient light bulbs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2370 S Goebbert Rd
2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4602 North River Road
4602 Des Plaines River Road, Schiller Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE UNIT !GREAT LOCATION ACROSS FROM SCHILLER WOODS FOREST PRESERVE ONLY MINUTES FROM the AIR PORT, I-294,I-90 AND THE TRAIN.UNIT IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH PERGO FLOORS AND NEW WINDOWS.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
603 East Falcon Drive
603 East Falcon Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 603 East Falcon Drive in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Bensenville 1 BedroomsBensenville 2 BedroomsBensenville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBensenville 3 BedroomsBensenville Accessible Apartments
Bensenville Apartments with BalconyBensenville Apartments with GarageBensenville Apartments with GymBensenville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBensenville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL