3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleville, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2753 Cedar Grove Dr
2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779 Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 N 40th
19 N 40th St, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
2000 sqft
Large Family Home - Large 1.5 story , 3 bed , 2 full baths... fireplace...large dining room, family room, and sitting room....updated kitchen, Deck . (RLNE4775699)
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1807 East BELLE Avenue
1807 East Belle Avenue, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1220 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Jefferson Heights Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 21 x 10 Living Room, 12 x 7 Galley Style Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, 10 x 10 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1717 LASALLE Street
1717 La Salle St, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Three Bedroom in Schafers Subdivision Features Wood Flooring, 17 x 12 Living Room, 9 x 9 Dining Area, 12 x 7 Kitchen Provides Gas Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Second Floor Includes 17 x 10 Master Bedroom, 12 x 9 Second Bedroom and 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
423 South 21st Street
423 South 21st Street, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/4ZOukHgP0BM Fully renovated! All new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops ! New LVP flooring! Freshly painted! New bathroom! Stackable Washer/Dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way
2009 Wexford Green Way, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1880 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Fox Valley Subdivision, Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Most of Main Floor, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 14 x 13 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 11 x 20 Kitchen Provides Attractive Maple Cabinetry, Glass
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2547 LONDON Lane
2547 London Lane, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Two Story House with Wooded Lot in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 12 Kitchen with Pantry ad Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
525 MILLSTONE Drive
525 Millstone Drive, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2011 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Weatherstone Subdivision, Ceramic Tiled Foyer Entry, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Brick Hearth Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, 14 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, 14 x 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Spruce St
105 Spruce Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2667 Piper Hills Drive
2667 Piper Hills Drive, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1509 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY remodeled home in the desired Shiloh area. This cozy ranch offers 3 sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a fully fenced in backyard for the fur babies to roam around in.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1 Drexel
1 Drexel Drive, Cahokia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 Drexel in Cahokia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1129 Creekside Ct
1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
315 Caulfield Drive
315 Caulfield Drive, Swansea, IL
Spacious corner lot with 3 car garage and large fenced yard containing gorgeous trees and patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
600 North SMILEY Street
600 N Smiley Street, O'Fallon, IL
Four Bedroom Home in Fairwood East Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 15 x 13 Living Room and 13 x 12 Formal Dining Room, 19 x 12 Family Room Includes Wood Burning Fireplace, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1013 EDGEWOOD Drive
1013 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Four Bedroom Home in Timber Creek Estates Subdivision, 14 x 14 Living Room, 14 x 14 Dining Room, 19 x 16 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Dishwasher, Center Island, Pantry Storage and Built In Desk Area, Adjacent Breakfast Area Provides Back Yard
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7016 CONNOR POINTE Drive
7016 Conner Pointe Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2300 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 19 x 15 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace and Hardwood Flooring, 14 x 10 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Edgewood Dr.
1030 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Available early July 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home, 2,450 SF with attached 2 car garage and large deck overlooking huge fenced yard. Open concept living room/kitchen area. The living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1201 LOBLOLLY Court
1201 Loblolly Court, O'Fallon, IL
Cul de Sac Home in Pine Meadows, Foyer Entry Opens to 24 x 14 Living Room, Brick Hearth Gas Fireplace and Coffered Ceiling, 18 x 9 Kitchen Includes Wood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator and Pantry
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
9313 Marbarry Dr
9313 Marbarry Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2000 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/O0U-drnrOv8 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage. Open concept Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and carpeted floors.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2705 Mousette
2705 Mousette Lane, Cahokia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5760622)
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
125 TWIN LAKE Drive
125 Twin Lake Drive, Swansea, IL
Four Bedroom House in Meadowlake Acres Subdivision, 22 x 14 Vaulted Living Room, 10 x 10 Dining Area, 15 x 13 Eat In Kitchen Features Wood Flooring, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and French Door
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
121 MONTICELLO Place
121 Monticello Place, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Capitol Oaks Subdivision with Vaulted Ceilings, 17 x 11 Living Room, 12 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 11 x 11 Master Bedroom with
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
