Amenities

w/d hookup oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Welcome to your very own home in the heart of downtown Belleville close to restaurants and entertainment. This house offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a whole lot of character. With a full, unfinished basement, storage space will not be an issue. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. THIS is a NO SMOKING home. This is a NO pet home. Application required. $35.00 fee for all applicants 18 years of age or older. Credit, criminal, rental and employment verified.