730 Thornbury Road

Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint. Kitchen features new granite counter top, 42 inch maple cabinets, SS appliances, new expanded island is great for entertaining, new faucet, new sink, new disposal plus a pantry and breakfast nook. New light fixture in hallway bath. New blinds. Gorgeous Hardwood floor throughout main level. Separate living room and family room. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet, maple vanity with dual sinks, separate shower and soaker tub. Lower level has finished office/Rec room. Laundry room has utility sink. Entire house is professional cleaned. Duct cleaned. Walk to awesome playground and dog park, great schools, close to everything. Minimum credit score 700. Criminal background report. Two months paystubs. Minimum income: 3 times of rent. No pets