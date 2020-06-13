All apartments in Bartlett
730 Thornbury Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 AM

730 Thornbury Road

730 Thornbury Drive · (847) 495-5000
Location

730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL 60103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110-1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint. Kitchen features new granite counter top, 42 inch maple cabinets, SS appliances, new expanded island is great for entertaining, new faucet, new sink, new disposal plus a pantry and breakfast nook. New light fixture in hallway bath. New blinds. Gorgeous Hardwood floor throughout main level. Separate living room and family room. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet, maple vanity with dual sinks, separate shower and soaker tub. Lower level has finished office/Rec room. Laundry room has utility sink. Entire house is professional cleaned. Duct cleaned. Walk to awesome playground and dog park, great schools, close to everything. Minimum credit score 700. Criminal background report. Two months paystubs. Minimum income: 3 times of rent. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Thornbury Road have any available units?
730 Thornbury Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 730 Thornbury Road have?
Some of 730 Thornbury Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Thornbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
730 Thornbury Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Thornbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Thornbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 730 Thornbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 730 Thornbury Road does offer parking.
Does 730 Thornbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Thornbury Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Thornbury Road have a pool?
No, 730 Thornbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 730 Thornbury Road have accessible units?
No, 730 Thornbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Thornbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Thornbury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Thornbury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Thornbury Road does not have units with air conditioning.
