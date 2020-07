Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable raised ranch home on quiet street close to Elementary School and Parks. 3 bedrooms and office in basement 2 baths, walk out basement with fully fenced yard. Large open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and New laminate flooring through-out. Kitchen leads out to Deck overlooking awesome backyard. Brand new carpet in office and in bedrooms! Lower level has office and Large Family room with fireplace- lots of light from Slider doors- walk out onto huge concrete patio. Washer/dryer not included.Dogs on case by case basis. Pictures are from before tenant moved in. New pictures coming soon. **"AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE."**