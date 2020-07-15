Apartment List
92 Apartments for rent in Carpentersville, IL with garages

Carpentersville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1260 Brookdale Drive
1260 Brookdale Drive, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1203 sqft
END UNIT RANCH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN, END UNIT RANCH WITH 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS.

1 Unit Available
3202 Deerpath Lane
3202 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in desirable Winchester Glen subdivision.

1 Unit Available
6513 MARBLE Lane
6513 Marble Lane, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1553 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH END UNIT W/ALL NEW FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED, & FULLY APPLIANCED INCL WASHER/DRYER, & AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. LARGE MASTER BDRM HAS HIS/HERS SEPARATE CLOSETS & PRIVATE FULL BATH.

1 Unit Available
1530 Glacier Trail
1530 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1514 sqft
Great waterfront home, open 1st floor with patio overlooking lake, 2 Big bedrooms with walk-in closets, All appliances, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage. owner prefers long term tenant.

1 Unit Available
3061 Shenandoah Drive
3061 Shenandoah Drive, Carpentersville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2218 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
1115 Silverstone Drive
1115 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
1st Floor ALL NEUTRAL RANCH with Premium Pond View! NEWER Wood Laminate Floors & Ceramic Tile Floors (NO CARPETING!)! Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms! Upgraded Light Fixtures! Kitchen with Newer Refrigerator & Open Breakfast Bar w/ Recessed Lights

1 Unit Available
118 North Washington Street
118 North Washington Street, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1702 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home, offering 1st floor bedroom & 1st floor full bath(not part of bedroom), Kitchen with 42 " cabinets, soft closing drawers, granite counter top, Stainless steel appliance, Thermo-pane windows, enclosed porch, unfinished
Results within 1 mile of Carpentersville
40 Units Available
Seasons at Randall Road
400 Randall Rd, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1598 sqft
Seasons embodies the evolution of luxury suburban living by providing an exceptional location blended with a wide array of high end amenities and finishes tailored to suit your lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
603 Oregon Avenue
603 Oregon Avenue, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2040 sqft
Completely gutted and remodeled in 2008. 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths Beautiful open kitchen w/granite counter tops, large master suite w/vaulted ceilings and deck. Big deck off back and front porch NO PETS don't ask

1 Unit Available
Copper Oaks
2131 CUMBERLAND Parkway
2131 Cumberland Parkway, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN & LOADED WITH SUNSHINE - VAULTD CEILING IN LIV & DIN RMS - TRIPLE SLIDER DOOR TO PATIO & ENCLOSED YD - WOOD LAMINATE FLRS T/O - PRIVATE BTH OFF MSTR - FRPL IN LIV RM & BAY WINDOW IN DIN RM - FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT -

1 Unit Available
1104 Stratford Lane
1104 Stratford Lane, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1146 sqft
Townhome rental with living room, large family room & updated kitchen on first level. Two bedrooms, den, large 20x11 laundry/storage in lower walkout level. One car garage. Tenant responsible for small area of lawn cutting and snow removal.
Results within 5 miles of Carpentersville
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,169
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
32 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
30 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
73 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1249 sqft
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
Northstar
170 Northlight Passe
170 Northlight Passe, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1306 sqft
Available immediately is this light and bright 2 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
1370 Cimarron Court
1370 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1229 sqft
Excellent 1/2 duplex rental now available! Great cul-de-sac location! Your own private fenced backyard with storage shed and cement patio! Spacious front living room with lots of natural light! Family room with sliding glass doors to the patio opens

1 Unit Available
Spring Beach
1301 Tower Lane
1301 Tower Lane, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3442 sqft
Riverfront living at its best! Private, secluded location yet close to town and train! Wonderful views both up and down the river! Large 3400+ sq.

1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.

1 Unit Available
836 MILLCREEK Circle
836 Millcreek Circle, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1449 sqft
Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing.

1 Unit Available
Prestwicke
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 Unit Available
Lake In The Hills Estates
806 Menominee Drive
806 Menominee Drive, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1387 sqft
Welcome Home to this comfortable newly remodeled home! Cute porch in front of the house provides access to open living area. Kitchen is gorgeous with tons of storage space, beautiful granite counter tops and BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
1341 Cunat Court
1341 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
PREMIUM MAIN FLOOR UNIT WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!!! UNIT IS WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE OF ADJACENT PARK & POND OFFERING PEACE AND QUIET!!! UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEWER CARPETING AND BLINDS.
City Guide for Carpentersville, IL

Trying to get a burger today but paying tomorrow? Nice try, Wimpy, but it won't fly in Carpentersville. With a motto like "building a better tomorrow today," you know they mean business.

Your move to Carpentersville can be as stress-free as ever when you know where to look. Have no fear, we have all the tips, and tools you need to find that perfect apartment--so dive in and let the apartment-search begin! Carpentersville is a community of more than 37,720 people located in Kane County, Illinois. What's great for you is that the cost of living in Carpentersville is less than 10% the national average. In comparison to other cities with more than twice the national median cost of living, Carpentersville will offer you a pretty good bang for your buck. It does get quite chilly in winter, when the temperature can fall to a low of 25°F, while the summer temperature maintains an average of 73.1°F in July. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Carpentersville, IL

Carpentersville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

