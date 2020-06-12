/
2 bedroom apartments
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL
1 Unit Available
158 Walton Street
158 Walton St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Incredibly Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Apartment in Barrington! Garage space, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, walking distance to train - What more could you ask for? Your next home is ready and waiting for you!
1 Unit Available
100 East Station Street
100 East Station Street, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1564 sqft
Upscale Condominium for Rent in Luxury Building with Security Elevator Access.
Results within 5 miles of Barrington
Barrington Lakes
105 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
61 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
1265 N Sterling Ave 105
1265 Sterling Avenue, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Unit 105 Available 07/16/20 Attractive, clean 2-bed apartment close to Metra - Property Id: 292312 attractive unit can be arranged into a 1-bedroom with office or a 2-bedroom unit for roommates or a family with child(ren).
1 Unit Available
1009 Buccaneer Dr 5
1009 Buccaneer Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290570 Hidden Pond Condominium 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a serene setup ready to move in. The balcony overlooks the pond witha a great veiw! Spacious living and dining rooms.
Barrington Lakes
1 Unit Available
2110 Hassell Rd
2110 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with SS Appliances and Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in Living/Dining with Electric Fireplace. Large corner unit close to laundry room.
1 Unit Available
431 E Osage Ln Apt 2A
431 East Osage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a well kept condo complex in Palatine. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom, fireplace in living room,new laminate floor and balcony with sliding door. Unit is on the second floor with assigned parking.
1 Unit Available
508 East Spruce Drive
508 Spruce Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment just has been completely remodeled and available for moving-in on 7/31/2020 High-end stainless steel appliances, new ACs, new laminate floors, maple cabinets, etc.
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
252 West HAMILTON Drive
252 West Hamilton Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN DARTMORD MODEL. 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. OFFERS TWO LARGE BEDROOMS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATH IN POPULAR HAMILTON CREEK SUBDIVISION. NEAT & NEUTRAL THROUGHOUT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE + 1 SPACE AT DRIVEWAY.
1 Unit Available
4607 KINGS WALK Drive
4607 Kings Walk Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an
1 Unit Available
909 Casey Court
909 Casey Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom with gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms. Large balcony with Lakeview. Laundry in building.
1 Unit Available
716 North Deer Run Drive
716 North Deer Run Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard.
1 Unit Available
1854 Jamestown Circle
1854 Jamestown Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Main level has a nice open floor plan with ceramic tiles 16x16 with design flooring for the living, kitchen and dinning room. Wood flooring upstairs everywhere except bathroom.
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.
Prestwick Place
1 Unit Available
4835 Prestwick Place
4835 Prestwick Place, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1965 sqft
Exceptional bright southern & eastern exposed cheerful end unit model sited in the heart of Prestwick Place! Featuring an 2-story foyer & family/living room room w/soaring windows , L shape dining rm w/designer decor, updated kitchen w/corian
1 Unit Available
484 West Wood Street
484 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1965 sqft
3-STORY TOWNHOUSE PERFECTION! 2-BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRY, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING & DINING ROOM W/FIREPLACE & ADJACENT KITCHEN; LARGE EAT IN AREA, ALL STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS,
1 Unit Available
190 West Johnson Street
190 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1481 sqft
walking distance to town & train. Espresso Oak Cabinets w/ Island eating area,beautiful granite counter tops, Exotic tiger wood flooring thru out LR, Kit areas. 2 bedrooms 2 baths, heated garage and storage space. Move in fee $300
1 Unit Available
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.
1 Unit Available
235 North Smith Street
235 North Smith Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1220 sqft
This corner end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths is a must see!! Won't last long! Located in the highly sought after Metropolitan Building on the corner of Smith and Colfax which is only a block away from the Metra Station and all that Downtown
