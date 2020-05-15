All apartments in Alton
Find more places like 2410 Maxey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alton, IL
/
2410 Maxey
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:09 AM

2410 Maxey

2410 Maxey Street · (618) 978-9754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL 62002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit. DON'T MISS THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!!!! QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $35 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check. Looking for tenants who have been at their current jobs at least 6 months, bring in at least 3X the monthly rent after taxes, and like to see a credit scores of 580 or better.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Maxey have any available units?
2410 Maxey has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2410 Maxey have?
Some of 2410 Maxey's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Maxey currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Maxey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Maxey pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Maxey is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Maxey offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Maxey does offer parking.
Does 2410 Maxey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Maxey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Maxey have a pool?
No, 2410 Maxey does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Maxey have accessible units?
No, 2410 Maxey does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Maxey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Maxey has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Maxey have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Maxey does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2410 Maxey?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Alton 1 BedroomsAlton 2 Bedrooms
Alton Apartments with ParkingAlton Dog Friendly Apartments
Alton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MO
O'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOWildwood, MOAffton, MOFestus, MO
Woodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, ILWentzville, MOGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity