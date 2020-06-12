All apartments in Rathdrum
Find more places like 6644 W Majestic Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rathdrum, ID
/
6644 W Majestic Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

6644 W Majestic Ave

6644 West Majestic Avenue · (888) 406-1868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6644 West Majestic Avenue, Rathdrum, ID 83858

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6644 W Majestic Ave · Avail. Jul 6

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6644 W Majestic Ave Available 07/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/2 Car Garage - Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.

Spend warm summer nights relaxing, sipping lemonade and waving to neighbors as they stroll through this great neighborhood in the Skyline Meadows Subdivision in Rathdrum. Shopping, schools and parks are just minutes away.
Single level living with an open floor plan. Living room, dining area and kitchen share the center of the home under a vaulted ceiling. Large windows and a sliding glass door provide plenty of natural light. Kitchen amenities include ample cabinets and counter space, a pantry, refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and an island with breakfast bar.

Two good size guest rooms, double linen closets and a full bathroom with tub/shower combo are located on one side of the home. The master bedroom on the other side has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with garden tub/shower combo and double sink vanity.
The laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups leads to the attached two car garage that provides safety and security from the elements for your vehicles. With alley access to the garage at the rear of this home there's no worries about pulling out onto busy streets. Move-in ready!

No Smoking.

Pets considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1650
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly pet Rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

(RLNE4570304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 W Majestic Ave have any available units?
6644 W Majestic Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6644 W Majestic Ave have?
Some of 6644 W Majestic Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 W Majestic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6644 W Majestic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 W Majestic Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6644 W Majestic Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6644 W Majestic Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6644 W Majestic Ave does offer parking.
Does 6644 W Majestic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 W Majestic Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 W Majestic Ave have a pool?
No, 6644 W Majestic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6644 W Majestic Ave have accessible units?
No, 6644 W Majestic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 W Majestic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6644 W Majestic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6644 W Majestic Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6644 W Majestic Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6644 W Majestic Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Post Falls, IDCheney, WALiberty Lake, WA
Airway Heights, WATown and Country, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity