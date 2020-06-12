Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

6644 W Majestic Ave Available 07/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/2 Car Garage - Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.



Spend warm summer nights relaxing, sipping lemonade and waving to neighbors as they stroll through this great neighborhood in the Skyline Meadows Subdivision in Rathdrum. Shopping, schools and parks are just minutes away.

Single level living with an open floor plan. Living room, dining area and kitchen share the center of the home under a vaulted ceiling. Large windows and a sliding glass door provide plenty of natural light. Kitchen amenities include ample cabinets and counter space, a pantry, refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and an island with breakfast bar.



Two good size guest rooms, double linen closets and a full bathroom with tub/shower combo are located on one side of the home. The master bedroom on the other side has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with garden tub/shower combo and double sink vanity.

The laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups leads to the attached two car garage that provides safety and security from the elements for your vehicles. With alley access to the garage at the rear of this home there's no worries about pulling out onto busy streets. Move-in ready!



No Smoking.



Pets considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1650

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly pet Rent: $35 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



(RLNE4570304)