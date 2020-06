3754 N Mashie Rd

Amenities

SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON MASHIE RD (APP#135) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised**



4 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 2210 SQFT DOUBLE STORY HOUSE WITH WOOD FLOORING, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, DINING AREA, LAUDRY ROOM WITH HOOKUPS, MASTER BEDROOM ON LOWER LEVEL WITH MASTER BATH WITH SOAKING TUB AND WALK IN SHOWER, MASTER WALK IN CLOSET, UPSTAIRS SITTING AREA, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE, FRONT AND BACK SPRINKLERS, FULLY FENCED YARD, LAWN CARE PROVIDED, NO PETS, SET $150 WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE PER MONTH



UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS AT THIS TIME. VACANT UNITS CAN BE SHOWN BY EMAILING US REQUESTING SHOWING.



No Pets Allowed



