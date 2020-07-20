3403 N McMullen Dr

Amenities

Spectacular 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Post Falls! - Welcome to your move-in ready, gorgeous Idahome - the perfect home to store "EVERYTHING" you have! Only three years old, this home still looks like a model home.



This spectacular property has a main level master suite and a second master suite or executive office with a full bath upstairs. With a total of four bedrooms and three full baths, there is plenty of room to enjoy and entertain. Upgraded tile work with high-end vanities are featured in all of the bathrooms.



The open concept floor plan features vaulted ceilings in the great room and kitchen. Quartz countertops, gorgeous cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, tile backsplash, and high-end appliances make this kitchen a pleasure to prepare meals in. A built-in desk with matching quartz countertop is adjacent to the kitchen and the spacious laundry room/ housekeeping center.



The dining room off of the kitchen has luxury vinyl plank flooring and a sliding glass door that leads out to the massive patio. The nicely landscaped backyard, with a relaxing pond and waterfall, is perfect for those relaxing BBQs and social gatherings.



The spacious lot includes a fully insulated garden shed for tools and equipment so you can keep the 16' x 46' RV garage at the ready for the motorhome or boat of your choice. If more parking is needed, there is extra space along the side of the house as well.



A dual-zone heating and air conditioning system combine perfectly with the gas fireplace and ceiling fans to provide you with the perfect temperature throughout the year.



Don't let this chance pass you by! Come see what it's like to live in the lovely Tullamore Village neighborhood - a step up from the average. This home is just waiting for someone who appreciates the finer things in life!



To view a video walkthrough of this home, please follow the link below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijqjCWy5Nwk



No cats.

Small dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval.



No smoking



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $3600

Pet Deposit: $400/pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $50/pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



