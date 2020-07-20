All apartments in Post Falls
3403 N McMullen Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

3403 N McMullen Dr

3403 North Mcmullen Drive · No Longer Available
Post Falls
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Gyms
Location

3403 North Mcmullen Drive, Post Falls, ID 83854

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Post Falls! - Welcome to your move-in ready, gorgeous Idahome - the perfect home to store "EVERYTHING" you have! Only three years old, this home still looks like a model home.

This spectacular property has a main level master suite and a second master suite or executive office with a full bath upstairs. With a total of four bedrooms and three full baths, there is plenty of room to enjoy and entertain. Upgraded tile work with high-end vanities are featured in all of the bathrooms.

The open concept floor plan features vaulted ceilings in the great room and kitchen. Quartz countertops, gorgeous cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, tile backsplash, and high-end appliances make this kitchen a pleasure to prepare meals in. A built-in desk with matching quartz countertop is adjacent to the kitchen and the spacious laundry room/ housekeeping center.

The dining room off of the kitchen has luxury vinyl plank flooring and a sliding glass door that leads out to the massive patio. The nicely landscaped backyard, with a relaxing pond and waterfall, is perfect for those relaxing BBQs and social gatherings.

The spacious lot includes a fully insulated garden shed for tools and equipment so you can keep the 16' x 46' RV garage at the ready for the motorhome or boat of your choice. If more parking is needed, there is extra space along the side of the house as well.

A dual-zone heating and air conditioning system combine perfectly with the gas fireplace and ceiling fans to provide you with the perfect temperature throughout the year.

Don't let this chance pass you by! Come see what it's like to live in the lovely Tullamore Village neighborhood - a step up from the average. This home is just waiting for someone who appreciates the finer things in life!

To view a video walkthrough of this home, please follow the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijqjCWy5Nwk

No cats.
Small dogs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval.

No smoking

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $3600
Pet Deposit: $400/pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $50/pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5938142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 N McMullen Dr have any available units?
3403 N McMullen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Post Falls, ID.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 N McMullen Dr have?
Some of 3403 N McMullen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 N McMullen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3403 N McMullen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 N McMullen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 N McMullen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3403 N McMullen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3403 N McMullen Dr offers parking.
Does 3403 N McMullen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 N McMullen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 N McMullen Dr have a pool?
No, 3403 N McMullen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3403 N McMullen Dr have accessible units?
No, 3403 N McMullen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 N McMullen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 N McMullen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
