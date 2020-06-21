All apartments in Meridian
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

952 E Hawk Street

952 East Hawk Street · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

952 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID 83646
Northeast Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 952 E Hawk Street · Avail. Jul 17

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
952 E Hawk Street Available 07/17/20 952 Hawk~ Giant 3 Bedroom Charmer Minutes from The Village! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON*

Located in an established neighborhood off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village, and Freeway access! This charming bi-level home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,710 sq. ft., and a 2 car garage. The kitchen boasts tons of counter and cabinet space, a breakfast bar, corner pantry, fridge, and stove/oven. Featured inside the living room is a cozy fireplace! Laundry room includes washer and dryer hookups (washer/dryer units NOT included) along with a wash basin and storage cupboards. The master bedroom features generous floor space and an en suite bathroom with a dual-sink vanity and standing shower. The backyard is fully fenced with a roomy patio perfect for summer hang outs!

No pets allowed and the tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. Scheduled move in date is 7/17/2020 and the security deposit is $1,500. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 06/30/2020, Cobblestone requires an application before scheduling a viewing. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Please be advised that no co-signers will be allowed for this home.

Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 952 E Hawk Street have any available units?
952 E Hawk Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 952 E Hawk Street have?
Some of 952 E Hawk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 E Hawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
952 E Hawk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 E Hawk Street pet-friendly?
No, 952 E Hawk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 952 E Hawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 952 E Hawk Street does offer parking.
Does 952 E Hawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952 E Hawk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 E Hawk Street have a pool?
No, 952 E Hawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 952 E Hawk Street have accessible units?
No, 952 E Hawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 952 E Hawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 E Hawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 E Hawk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 952 E Hawk Street does not have units with air conditioning.

