Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

952 E Hawk Street Available 07/17/20 952 Hawk~ Giant 3 Bedroom Charmer Minutes from The Village! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON*



Located in an established neighborhood off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village, and Freeway access! This charming bi-level home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,710 sq. ft., and a 2 car garage. The kitchen boasts tons of counter and cabinet space, a breakfast bar, corner pantry, fridge, and stove/oven. Featured inside the living room is a cozy fireplace! Laundry room includes washer and dryer hookups (washer/dryer units NOT included) along with a wash basin and storage cupboards. The master bedroom features generous floor space and an en suite bathroom with a dual-sink vanity and standing shower. The backyard is fully fenced with a roomy patio perfect for summer hang outs!



No pets allowed and the tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. Scheduled move in date is 7/17/2020 and the security deposit is $1,500. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 06/30/2020, Cobblestone requires an application before scheduling a viewing. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Please be advised that no co-signers will be allowed for this home.



Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*



No Pets Allowed



