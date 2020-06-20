All apartments in Meridian
4691 N Price Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4691 N Price Ave

4691 North Price Avenue · (208) 884-5249
Location

4691 North Price Avenue, Meridian, ID 83646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4691 N Price Ave · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1699 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
~3 bed 2 bath in the Heart of Meridian~ - This spacious home offers flexible single level living in Meridian! This 3 Bed 2 Bath home is beautifully appointed and maintained for open concept living. This home has a desirable kitchen that opens into a large living room, and allows for easy access to the fully fenced backyard! In the kitchen you'll enjoy the kitchen island, custom counter tops, all black appliances, abundant cabinet space, and the freestanding pantry! A thoughtful split-bedroom layout provides privacy, along with a good-sized bonus/flex-room that can be customized to suit your needs.The master bedroom is complete with an en suite bathroom with dual vanities, large garden tub shower and a private commode. This is a great location in The Amber Creek Subdivision in the heart of Meridian with easy access to schools, shopping, and close to Settlers Park.

**UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON!**

We kindly ask that you respect the current tenants, and not go to the home without prior approval. Please call our office to inquire about tours.

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2660862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4691 N Price Ave have any available units?
4691 N Price Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4691 N Price Ave have?
Some of 4691 N Price Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4691 N Price Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4691 N Price Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4691 N Price Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4691 N Price Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 4691 N Price Ave offer parking?
No, 4691 N Price Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4691 N Price Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4691 N Price Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4691 N Price Ave have a pool?
No, 4691 N Price Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4691 N Price Ave have accessible units?
No, 4691 N Price Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4691 N Price Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4691 N Price Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4691 N Price Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4691 N Price Ave has units with air conditioning.
