Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this beautiful townhome is located near Meridian High School! This home also features a Dual HVAC system, wood flooring, and no lawn care required by tenants! $1,695/month with matching deposit. Tenant is responsible for supplying washer/dryer and is responsible for all utilities. Dogs will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee of $300.00 per pet and a monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.



*Ask about application fee specials!