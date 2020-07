Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool internet access

This adorable Town Home will wow you with a generous amount of space it offers with an open concept Dining Rooom, Kitchen and Living Room with Valted Ceiling. Kitchen offers lots of storage space with an eat-in island. The Master Bedroom will have you buying new furniture or upgrading your bed to California King! His and Her Vanity included in Master Bathroom with large shower.Cozy up to the gas fireplace during the winter and enjoy your freshly mowed lawn lawn mowing and trimming included in rent and private patioback yard during the summer!interior photos are similar, more to be uploaded soon!Renter Qualifications for ApprovalEvery Adult to Apply 18 years or older600 or Higher Credit ScoreExcellent Rental History and RefrencesIncome and Employment VerificationThis is a NO PET PROPERTY- dsa excluded