on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning concierge online portal

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

117 E Havasupai Street Available 07/16/20 Delightful living in this spacious 4 bedroom Meridian home close to parks, shopping and entertainment - Welcome home to:



Wonderful four bedroom home close to Meridian parks and the entertainment and shopping This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house minutes from Settler's Park, The Village, schools, shopping, and everything else to enjoy. The home sports a split bedroom design that includes a main level master bedroom with bedrooms upstairs. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs closer to the majority of the homes closet space. The spacious back yard and open kitchen makes entertaining a breeze. Tucked away on a quiet street, yet easily accessible. Newer paint and flooring throughout. Call and schedule your showing today and make this place your home today!



Call 208-314-1058 to schedule an auto showing starting in July

Call 208-333-7767 for questions regarding applications or property details



Terms:

Lease term through May 31, 2021

$1525.00/mo rent

$1525 deposit ($1275.00 Security Deposit + $250 fee applied to carpets and keys at move out)

Tenant pays all utilities

Lawn mowing provided by owner, tenant handles garden beds and trimming

Pets Allowed: Dogs under 20lbs negotiable with increased deposit and one time pet fee of and bi-annual inspections

Smoking: No

Section 8: No

Tenant Benefit Package:

This is a service package giving tenants benefits of their responsibilities at a discounted rate. At $35 a month, the tenant receives furnace filters being sent routinely as required by a/c and furnace unit, on call pest services subscription, additional tenant protection property liability insurance w/ no deductibles, as well as a concierge utility service where we will have a provider contact you and help arrange your utility account set ups and satellite and internet service options, 24/7 emergency line support, online portal for work orders to communicate with managers and vendors, online payment options, access to lease agreement and payment history thru residence portals for each financially responsible party, rent reminders, walk thru app for move-in inspection.



Call Paramount Property Management, Inc. today to schedule your showing at 208-314-1058.

Call 208-333-7767 for application or property questions



*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*



