2 bed 2 bath apartments
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID
10647 Spoor Lane
10647 Spoor Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1267 sqft
Each 2-story house has 2 bedrooms upstairs, 2-1/2 bathrooms, an attached garage and a patio to the back yard (some are fenced). These are not apartments -- no one lives above or below you, and both bedrooms are master suites with walk-in closets.
141 Leeanne Lane
141 Leeanne Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Each 2-story house has 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, an attached garage and a patio to the back yard (some are fenced). These are not apartments -- no one lives above or below you, and both bedrooms are master suites with walk-in closets.
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Waterford
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1025 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Mill River
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
984 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1241 sqft
Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1093 sqft
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203
1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1277 sqft
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community.
Mill River
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Riverstone
2051 N. Main St. #207
2051 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1205 sqft
THE VILLAGE AT RIVERSTONE (P#413) - *SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE *PARK AND BIKE TRAIL *MINUTES AWAY FROM SPOKANE RIVER ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
201 E 1st Ave #18
201 East 1st Avenue, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
201 E 1st Ave #18 - 201 E 1st Ave #18 Available 08/05/20 Greenview Condo - Beautiful Post Falls condo! Come see this lovely condo that over looks Spokane River. This condo is located in the Greenview Condos in Post Falls.
5683 W Racquet Rd
5683 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1215 sqft
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
3496 N. Alfalfa Loop
3496 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3496 N.