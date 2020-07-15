Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

89 E Walrose Lp Available 09/08/20 Nicely upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on a Corner Lot in Hayden - A spacious floor plan and nice built-ins make this double wide mobile the perfect place to call home! Located on a corner lot in a nice park in Hayden just off of Government Way.



Stay protected from the elements by a covered entry that opens into the living room with a large window and a vaulted ceiling.



The nice sized master bedroom and en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower are on one end of the home and the two guest bedrooms and second bath with a tub/shower combo are located at the other end.



The large kitchen includes a refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, ample cabinets, a built-in desk, and breakfast bar. The dining area is surrounded by bay windows and gives the space an open and airy feeling with plenty of natural light.



A second entrance leads into the laundry area with washer and dryer hook ups.



The corner lot allows for plenty of off-street parking and the mature trees will offer plenty of shade from summer heat.



Rent includes park space rent, water, sewer, and garbage.



No smoking.



One small dog will be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval. Per park guidelines, limit of one pet for this home.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1550

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Pet Rent: $35/month per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1838408)