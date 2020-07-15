All apartments in Hayden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

89 E Walrose Lp

89 East Walrose Loop · (888) 406-1868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

89 East Walrose Loop, Hayden, ID 83835

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 89 E Walrose Lp · Avail. Sep 8

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
89 E Walrose Lp Available 09/08/20 Nicely upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on a Corner Lot in Hayden - A spacious floor plan and nice built-ins make this double wide mobile the perfect place to call home! Located on a corner lot in a nice park in Hayden just off of Government Way.

Stay protected from the elements by a covered entry that opens into the living room with a large window and a vaulted ceiling.

The nice sized master bedroom and en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower are on one end of the home and the two guest bedrooms and second bath with a tub/shower combo are located at the other end.

The large kitchen includes a refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, ample cabinets, a built-in desk, and breakfast bar. The dining area is surrounded by bay windows and gives the space an open and airy feeling with plenty of natural light.

A second entrance leads into the laundry area with washer and dryer hook ups.

The corner lot allows for plenty of off-street parking and the mature trees will offer plenty of shade from summer heat.

Rent includes park space rent, water, sewer, and garbage.

No smoking.

One small dog will be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval. Per park guidelines, limit of one pet for this home.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1550
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Pet Rent: $35/month per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1838408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 E Walrose Lp have any available units?
89 E Walrose Lp has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 E Walrose Lp have?
Some of 89 E Walrose Lp's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 E Walrose Lp currently offering any rent specials?
89 E Walrose Lp is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 E Walrose Lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 E Walrose Lp is pet friendly.
Does 89 E Walrose Lp offer parking?
Yes, 89 E Walrose Lp offers parking.
Does 89 E Walrose Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 E Walrose Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 E Walrose Lp have a pool?
No, 89 E Walrose Lp does not have a pool.
Does 89 E Walrose Lp have accessible units?
No, 89 E Walrose Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 89 E Walrose Lp have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 E Walrose Lp has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 E Walrose Lp have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 E Walrose Lp does not have units with air conditioning.
