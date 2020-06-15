615 W. Hayden Ave A-3

Amenities

2 bed 1 bath Hayden Avenue Apartment - The Hayden Avenue Apartment Complex has Apartment A-3 available June 8, 2020.



2 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor apartment on the back end with stainless steel appliances (electric range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator) in the gallery kitchen.



Dining area, covered patio, laundry room with washer/dryer.



1 car, detached garage also included with automatic garage door opener. No central air conditioning.



Great access to Highway 95, close to Super 1 and other shopping.



Sorry, NO pets and NO smoking.



Rent is $995.00 per month. Water/sewer/garbage included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity separately.



Please call Benchmark Property at 208-929-5252 for a showing or visit our website at www.benchmarkpm.org for an application.



