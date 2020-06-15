All apartments in Hayden
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3

615 West Hayden Avenue · (208) 929-5252
Location

615 West Hayden Avenue, Hayden, ID 83835

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 bed 1 bath Hayden Avenue Apartment - The Hayden Avenue Apartment Complex has Apartment A-3 available June 8, 2020.

2 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor apartment on the back end with stainless steel appliances (electric range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator) in the gallery kitchen.

Dining area, covered patio, laundry room with washer/dryer.

1 car, detached garage also included with automatic garage door opener. No central air conditioning.

Great access to Highway 95, close to Super 1 and other shopping.

Sorry, NO pets and NO smoking.

Rent is $995.00 per month. Water/sewer/garbage included. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity separately.

Please call Benchmark Property at 208-929-5252 for a showing or visit our website at www.benchmarkpm.org for an application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 have any available units?
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 have?
Some of 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 currently offering any rent specials?
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 pet-friendly?
No, 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayden.
Does 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 offer parking?
Yes, 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 does offer parking.
Does 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 have a pool?
No, 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 does not have a pool.
Does 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 have accessible units?
No, 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 615 W. Hayden Ave A-3 has units with air conditioning.
