44 Maryanna Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

$1,300.00 / month

AVAILABLE 8/4/2018

2 Bed 2.5 Bath 1225 sqft Built in 2017

2 Bed 2.5 Bath 1225 sqft

One Year Lease Required. Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls. Why settle for an apartment or condo when you can live in a TOWN HOME? Our first new homes are complete and we are taking applications now. Each 2-story house has 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, an attached garage and a patio to the back yard (some are fenced). These are not apartments -- no one lives above or below you, and both bedrooms are master suites with walk-in closets. Each 1,225 foot townhouse features gas forced air heat, gas fireplace, central air conditioning, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, high speed FIBER internet , and much more. With a nice park in the center, landscaping maintenance is provided. Lease rates vary. Please contact us for details. Thanks again for your interest in Avery Estates!



Rental Features

Cable readyMicrowaveHigh speed internetAir conditioningRefrigeratorWalk-in closetsBalcony, deck, patioGarage parkingLaundry room / hookupsFireplaceOven / rangeHeat - gasPet Friendly

Lease Terms

$1,000.00 security deposit



Rental Features

Cable readyMicrowaveHigh speed internetAir conditioningRefrigeratorDishwasherWalk-in closetsBalcony, deck, patioGarage parkingFenced yardLaundry room / hookupsFireplaceOven / rangeHeat - gasPet Friendly

Lease Terms

$1,000.00 security deposit