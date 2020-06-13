10622 May Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls. Why settle for an apartment or condo when you can live in a TOWN HOME? Each 2-story house has 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, an attached garage and a patio to the back yard (some are fenced). These are not apartments -- no one lives above or below you, and both bedrooms are master suites with walk-in closets. Each 1,225 foot townhouse features gas forced air heat, gas fireplace, central air conditioning, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, high speed FIBER internet , and much more. With a nice park in the center, landscaping maintenance is provided. Lease rates vary. Please contact us for details. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR, Tours will be available the week of June 29th. 208-930-3947 And/Or more information on our pet policy and move in requirements!