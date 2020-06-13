All apartments in Hayden
10622 May Lane

10622 May Lane · (208) 930-3947
Location

10622 May Lane, Hayden, ID 83835

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls. Why settle for an apartment or condo when you can live in a TOWN HOME? Each 2-story house has 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, an attached garage and a patio to the back yard (some are fenced). These are not apartments -- no one lives above or below you, and both bedrooms are master suites with walk-in closets. Each 1,225 foot townhouse features gas forced air heat, gas fireplace, central air conditioning, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, high speed FIBER internet , and much more. With a nice park in the center, landscaping maintenance is provided. Lease rates vary. Please contact us for details. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR, Tours will be available the week of June 29th. 208-930-3947 And/Or more information on our pet policy and move in requirements!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10622 May Lane have any available units?
10622 May Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10622 May Lane have?
Some of 10622 May Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10622 May Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10622 May Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10622 May Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10622 May Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10622 May Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10622 May Lane does offer parking.
Does 10622 May Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10622 May Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10622 May Lane have a pool?
No, 10622 May Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10622 May Lane have accessible units?
No, 10622 May Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10622 May Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10622 May Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10622 May Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10622 May Lane has units with air conditioning.
