6475 Washington Street

2800ft 5bedroom/2bathroom private home on 1 acre! - This 100-year old home has been completely restored to its original beauty, and then some! This two-story house is located on the South hill overlooking downtown Bonners Ferry. It has been renovated with new flooring, carpets, blinds upstairs, and an efficient natural gas furnace. It has fresh paint inside and outside, and is exceptionally clean throughout. All appliances, including washer and dryer, are available for tenant's use. The upstairs bathroom has a handicap accessible bathtub. The home features over 2,800ft of living spaces, which includes 5 bedrooms, two large bathrooms, a huge kitchen with an informal bar and plenty of storage, a bright laundry area, and a formal dining room with a chandelier. The large living room has exceptional character, and boasts a natural stone, wood-burning fireplace. The room adjacent to the living room would make for an ideal computer or music room.

There is a storage garage on the property but it does not have electricity.



No Pets Allowed



