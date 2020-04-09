All apartments in Bonners Ferry
6475 Washington Street
Last updated April 9 2020

6475 Washington Street · (208) 263-9240
Location

6475 Washington Street, Bonners Ferry, ID 83805

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6475 Washington Street · Avail. now

$1,450

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2807 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
2800ft 5bedroom/2bathroom private home on 1 acre! - This 100-year old home has been completely restored to its original beauty, and then some! This two-story house is located on the South hill overlooking downtown Bonners Ferry. It has been renovated with new flooring, carpets, blinds upstairs, and an efficient natural gas furnace. It has fresh paint inside and outside, and is exceptionally clean throughout. All appliances, including washer and dryer, are available for tenant's use. The upstairs bathroom has a handicap accessible bathtub. The home features over 2,800ft of living spaces, which includes 5 bedrooms, two large bathrooms, a huge kitchen with an informal bar and plenty of storage, a bright laundry area, and a formal dining room with a chandelier. The large living room has exceptional character, and boasts a natural stone, wood-burning fireplace. The room adjacent to the living room would make for an ideal computer or music room.
There is a storage garage on the property but it does not have electricity.

Please go to our website sandpointrentalhomes.com and fill out an application. Once this is complete, I can schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3578229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

