Last updated July 15 2020

71 Apartments for rent in Garden City, ID with garages

Garden City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
4076 Adams St
4076 Adams Street, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020 This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone.

1 Unit Available
10263 W Carlton Bay Dr
10263 West Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1665 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with flexible work to live area downstairs, this is the 3rd bedroom. Stained and sealed concrete flooring and granite kitchen counter-tops. Grass common area out front and private courtyard patio out back.

1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
7 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
19 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,345
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.

1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
2718 W Bannock
2718 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$895
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2718 Bannock~Cozy 1 Bedroom House w/ Office Located in the West End! - Affordable and adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 office, 1,000 square foot house located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only minutes away from downtown,

1 Unit Available
Collister
3650 W Taft St
3650 West Taft Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Located just a few short minutes from downtown, this 2 story townhouse is very comfortable. Downstairs you will find a modern kitchen with a pantry and a eating area, an ample living room, a laundry room and a half bath.

1 Unit Available
West Bench
8561 W Goddard Rd
8561 Goddard Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
8561 W Goddard Rd Available 08/13/20 8561 Goddard~UPDATED Duplex w/ Stainless appliances, Giant Backyard w/ Covered Patio! - The pictures don't do this awesome duplex justice - must see to appreciate! Updated pictures coming soon! Centrally

1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
909 North 31st Street
909 North 31st Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1614 sqft
Oh WOW what a fun spot to be! Down the street within walking/biking distance to Quinns Pond & Esther Simplot Park if your a outdoor enthusiast or foodie this should be right up your alley..

1 Unit Available
West Bench
3800 N Maywood Dr.
3800 Maywood Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
RENTED THANK YOU> MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and

1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
7580 N. Dodgin Ave.
7580 North Dodgin Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Super cute single level living in the NW Boise area coming to the market first part of August. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus 2 car garage rental.

1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
4105 West Garnet Street - 1
4105 Garnet Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
971 sqft
*****************************Location Location Location************************************ To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Accent to details.....

1 Unit Available
West Bench
4211 Vera Street
4211 Vera Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
W. Boise 3 bedroom/1 bath Duplex w/Double garage - This is an approx. 1150 sq.ft. remodeled duplex with updated bathroom. Separate large double garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Back yard is shared by both units so strongly prefer no pets.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
16 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
2415 S Pond
2415 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area.

1 Unit Available
7291 W Cascade Dr
7291 Cascade Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1764 sqft
7291 W Cascade Dr Available 08/17/20 Retro Townhome in Downtown Boise!! - Retro-trendy Townhome located in the heart of the Boise Bench within walking distance to the Boise Towne Square Mall and located on the City Bus Route.

1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
7154 W Waverly Court
7154 West Waverly Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1240 sqft
Boise Bench 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family residence. - Three Bedroom Two Bath Boise Bench Single Family Residence, granite counter tops, family room, eating area, open floor plan, gazebo in back, gardening space with raised beds.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.

1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.

1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
6818 South Catfish Creek Avenue
6818 S Catfish Creek Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2010 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Meridian with easy freeway access.

1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
4370 S Cimarron Ave
4370 South Cimarron Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
Walk into your next home greeted by the open great area; it has a bright natural light throughout living, kitchen, and dining area. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and has large windows overlooking the private, fully fenced back yard.

1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Garden City, ID

Garden City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

