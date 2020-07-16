8041 W. Rygate Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Clean/updated home w/front porch on quiet cul-de-sac located in desirable NW Boise Sub. The open split bedroom floor-plan has beautiful hardwood/tile flooring, designer finishes including shiplap accent wall & natural light throughout. The kitchen features sleek cabinetry w/mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, & pantry. The private backyard has no rear neighbors, mature trees, & RV Parking. Walking distance to Boise Foothills trail-heads/biking paths & centrally located to schools, shops, & downtown.



Terms:

- 12 Month Lease

- Tenant pays power/gas/sewer/water/trash

- Tenant is responsible for lawn care



Additional Requirements:

- Separate Application per adult (Non-Refundable Fee)

- Document Signing Fee

- Renter's Insurance

- Tenant Liability Insurance

- Pest Control Coverage Program

- Furnace Filter Program