8041 W. Rygate Ct

Amenities
Clean/updated home w/front porch on quiet cul-de-sac located in desirable NW Boise Sub. The open split bedroom floor-plan has beautiful hardwood/tile flooring, designer finishes including shiplap accent wall & natural light throughout. The kitchen features sleek cabinetry w/mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, & pantry. The private backyard has no rear neighbors, mature trees, & RV Parking. Walking distance to Boise Foothills trail-heads/biking paths & centrally located to schools, shops, & downtown.
Terms:
- 12 Month Lease
- Tenant pays power/gas/sewer/water/trash
- Tenant is responsible for lawn care
Additional Requirements:
- Separate Application per adult (Non-Refundable Fee)
- Document Signing Fee
- Renter's Insurance
- Tenant Liability Insurance
- Pest Control Coverage Program
- Furnace Filter Program