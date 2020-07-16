All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 8041 W. Rygate Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
8041 W. Rygate Ct
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:20 PM

8041 W. Rygate Ct

8041 West Rygate Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

8041 West Rygate Court, Boise, ID 83714
Northwest Boise City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Clean/updated home w/front porch on quiet cul-de-sac located in desirable NW Boise Sub. The open split bedroom floor-plan has beautiful hardwood/tile flooring, designer finishes including shiplap accent wall & natural light throughout. The kitchen features sleek cabinetry w/mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, & pantry. The private backyard has no rear neighbors, mature trees, & RV Parking. Walking distance to Boise Foothills trail-heads/biking paths & centrally located to schools, shops, & downtown.

Terms:
- 12 Month Lease
- Tenant pays power/gas/sewer/water/trash
- Tenant is responsible for lawn care

Additional Requirements:
- Separate Application per adult (Non-Refundable Fee)
- Document Signing Fee
- Renter's Insurance
- Tenant Liability Insurance
- Pest Control Coverage Program
- Furnace Filter Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 W. Rygate Ct have any available units?
8041 W. Rygate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 8041 W. Rygate Ct have?
Some of 8041 W. Rygate Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 W. Rygate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8041 W. Rygate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 W. Rygate Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8041 W. Rygate Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8041 W. Rygate Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8041 W. Rygate Ct offers parking.
Does 8041 W. Rygate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8041 W. Rygate Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 W. Rygate Ct have a pool?
No, 8041 W. Rygate Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8041 W. Rygate Ct have accessible units?
No, 8041 W. Rygate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 W. Rygate Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8041 W. Rygate Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymsBoise Dog Friendly Apartments
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDCaldwell, IDEagle, ID
Garden City, IDStar, ID
Nampa, IDMountain Home, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University