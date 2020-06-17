705 W. Highland St

Amenities
This unit just off Broadway will not last long!! Plenty windows in this unit offer lots of natural light throughout. The living room features a fireplace and is quite spacious. The kitchen offer plenty of cupboard & counter space and the washer and dryer hook-ups.
The dining area offers access to the covered patio and fully fenced back yard. Both bedrooms are good sized and have ample closet space.
Please call Aloha Property Management 208-314-8713 for a showing!
**Tenant pays electric and gas**W/S/T included**No pets**Lawn care included.**
**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance required**
