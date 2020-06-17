All apartments in Boise
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:21 AM

705 W. Highland St

705 W Highland St · (208) 314-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 W Highland St, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This unit just off Broadway will not last long!! Plenty windows in this unit offer lots of natural light throughout. The living room features a fireplace and is quite spacious. The kitchen offer plenty of cupboard & counter space and the washer and dryer hook-ups.

The dining area offers access to the covered patio and fully fenced back yard. Both bedrooms are good sized and have ample closet space.

Please call Aloha Property Management 208-314-8713 for a showing!

**Tenant pays electric and gas**W/S/T included**No pets**Lawn care included.**
**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance required**

Amenities: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 Car Garage, Duplex, single level, Kitchen, Dishwasher, electric stove, Refrigerator, Living Room, Dining Area, Washer/ Dryer Hook Ups, Covered Patio, Fenced in Backyard, no pets, Renters Insurance is required, Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 W. Highland St have any available units?
705 W. Highland St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 W. Highland St have?
Some of 705 W. Highland St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 W. Highland St currently offering any rent specials?
705 W. Highland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 W. Highland St pet-friendly?
No, 705 W. Highland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 705 W. Highland St offer parking?
Yes, 705 W. Highland St does offer parking.
Does 705 W. Highland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 W. Highland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 W. Highland St have a pool?
No, 705 W. Highland St does not have a pool.
Does 705 W. Highland St have accessible units?
No, 705 W. Highland St does not have accessible units.
Does 705 W. Highland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 W. Highland St has units with dishwashers.
