Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

614 E Pennsylvania St

614 East Pennsylvania Street · (208) 789-4312
Location

614 East Pennsylvania Street, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 614 E Pennsylvania St - PENN614-1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
614 E Pennsylvania St - PENN614-1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo Seven Minute Drive to Boise State! - Cute gem just renovated with solid surface flooring, new baseboards, paint, stone countertops and more! Plenty of light and storage. Location is ultimate, close to river/green belt, Bown crossing, parks, shopping, bike to BSU (7 minute drive to Boise State University). HOA takes care of the lovely grounds that edge Rossi Creek and wildlife.
Central Air, gas heat, appliances including Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Built in Microwave and Washer/Dryer. Small, locked storage inside the carport. One dedicated, covered parking spot. Quiet patio out back with lots of shade. Owner pays Sewer/Trash. TEXT or text us to (208)789-4312 to inquire or to schedule a showing.

E Park Center, R Pennsylvania, Third driveway on Right into Boardwalk Condos

$1350.00 Rent (Monthly)
$1000.00 Deposit (One time - for credit scores over 650)
$250.00 Pet Fee (One time non-refundable per pet - 2 small pet limit)
$15.00 Pet Rent Per Pet (Monthly)
$50.00 (One time Admin Fee)
$30.00 (Application fee - all parties over 18 must apply)

(RLNE5672569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 E Pennsylvania St have any available units?
614 E Pennsylvania St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 E Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 614 E Pennsylvania St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 E Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
614 E Pennsylvania St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 E Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 E Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 614 E Pennsylvania St offer parking?
Yes, 614 E Pennsylvania St does offer parking.
Does 614 E Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 E Pennsylvania St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 E Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 614 E Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 614 E Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 614 E Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 614 E Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 E Pennsylvania St has units with dishwashers.
