Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

614 E Pennsylvania St - PENN614-1 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo Seven Minute Drive to Boise State! - Cute gem just renovated with solid surface flooring, new baseboards, paint, stone countertops and more! Plenty of light and storage. Location is ultimate, close to river/green belt, Bown crossing, parks, shopping, bike to BSU (7 minute drive to Boise State University). HOA takes care of the lovely grounds that edge Rossi Creek and wildlife.

Central Air, gas heat, appliances including Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Built in Microwave and Washer/Dryer. Small, locked storage inside the carport. One dedicated, covered parking spot. Quiet patio out back with lots of shade. Owner pays Sewer/Trash. TEXT or text us to (208)789-4312 to inquire or to schedule a showing.



E Park Center, R Pennsylvania, Third driveway on Right into Boardwalk Condos



$1350.00 Rent (Monthly)

$1000.00 Deposit (One time - for credit scores over 650)

$250.00 Pet Fee (One time non-refundable per pet - 2 small pet limit)

$15.00 Pet Rent Per Pet (Monthly)

$50.00 (One time Admin Fee)

$30.00 (Application fee - all parties over 18 must apply)



(RLNE5672569)