All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 3725 N. Stone Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
3725 N. Stone Creek
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3725 N. Stone Creek

3725 North Stone Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3725 North Stone Creek Way, Boise, ID 83703
Central Foothills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3725 N. Stone Creek Available 07/11/20 Spectacular Home off Hill Road - The setting: Enjoy sumptuous outdoor living at this beautiful home with multiple patios just off of Hill Road. You are minutes from the Foothills, downtown Boise, coffee houses, shops and restaurants.

The residence: Entertain effortlessly in your modern kitchen equipped with high-end finishes including custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Relax and grab a book in the sunken living room and warm by the fireplace. Dramatic tongue and groove vaulted ceilings and the abundant windows bring natural light into this open layout between kitchen and two living spaces. The master bedroom boosts natural light, warm finishes and has an en-suite bathroom. Two other bedrooms and another full bath complete the space. There is 500 sq. ft. of low maintenance wrap around decking which can be accessed from several rooms. Home is complete with two-car garage and laundry room. Tenant pays for all utilities and yard care. No pet property. This home is truly one-of-a-kind and seldom offered for rent. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this fantastic home. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security Deposit $2150.

(RLNE5019658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 N. Stone Creek have any available units?
3725 N. Stone Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 N. Stone Creek have?
Some of 3725 N. Stone Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 N. Stone Creek currently offering any rent specials?
3725 N. Stone Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 N. Stone Creek pet-friendly?
No, 3725 N. Stone Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 3725 N. Stone Creek offer parking?
Yes, 3725 N. Stone Creek does offer parking.
Does 3725 N. Stone Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 N. Stone Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 N. Stone Creek have a pool?
No, 3725 N. Stone Creek does not have a pool.
Does 3725 N. Stone Creek have accessible units?
No, 3725 N. Stone Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 N. Stone Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 N. Stone Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University