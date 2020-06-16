Amenities

3725 N. Stone Creek Available 07/11/20 Spectacular Home off Hill Road - The setting: Enjoy sumptuous outdoor living at this beautiful home with multiple patios just off of Hill Road. You are minutes from the Foothills, downtown Boise, coffee houses, shops and restaurants.



The residence: Entertain effortlessly in your modern kitchen equipped with high-end finishes including custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Relax and grab a book in the sunken living room and warm by the fireplace. Dramatic tongue and groove vaulted ceilings and the abundant windows bring natural light into this open layout between kitchen and two living spaces. The master bedroom boosts natural light, warm finishes and has an en-suite bathroom. Two other bedrooms and another full bath complete the space. There is 500 sq. ft. of low maintenance wrap around decking which can be accessed from several rooms. Home is complete with two-car garage and laundry room. Tenant pays for all utilities and yard care. No pet property. This home is truly one-of-a-kind and seldom offered for rent. Call or text Group One Property Management at 208-908-9390 to schedule your personal viewing of this fantastic home. Applications are accepted at www.groupone-pm.com. Application Fee - $30 per adult. Security Deposit $2150.



